Intravesical Bacillus Calmette is used to treat a certain type of bladder cancer. Bladder cancer is the growth of abnormal or cancerous cells on the inner lining of the bladder wall. BCG helps prevent the cancer from coming back in the bladder lining, and also reduces the risk of it becoming invasive.

In the last several years, Global market of Intravesical Bacillus Calmette developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 5.33%. In 2018, after a huge decrease and recovery, Global revenue of Intravesical Bacillus Calmette is about 198 M USD.

Since 2017, Sanofi start to shut down its production facility, which caused a large short in the market. On the other hand, other manufacturers like Merck are expanding their capacity to fulfill the market demand.

North America region is the largest consumption of Intravesical Bacillus Calmette, with a sales revenue market share nearly 47.7% in 2018. Europe is the second largest consumer of Intravesical Bacillus Calmette, enjoying sales revenue market share about 35.5% in 2016.

Prominent players profiled in the study: , Merck, Japan BCG Laboratory, China National Biotec, Serum Institute of India, GSBPL,

The key product type of Intravesical Bacillus Calmette market are: , 40mg/Vial, 50mg/Vial, 60mg/Vial, 80mg/Vial,

Intravesical Bacillus Calmette Market Outlook by Applications: , Hospitals, Clinics

Geographical Regions: North America, Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, etc.

