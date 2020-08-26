Digital Banking Market Share, Growth By Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecast to 2026

Kenneth Research released a report on Digital Banking Market that consists detailed analysis and industry insights for the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2026. On the basis of analysis of the market value and calculation of the CAGR during the forecast period, the latest trends and business opportunities in the market are discussed in the report. Backed by the growing advancements in the ICT industry, especially in the field of internet of technology (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), along with the advancements that support the basic backbone of the overall ICT industry, the Digital Banking Market is projected to grow with a modest CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2026.

In the statistics by Eurostat, the total value of the ICT sector including manufacturing and services of ICT in Europe, was estimated to be more than EUR 475 billion in the year 2017. Out of these, the ICT services sector accounted for the largest share. Moreover, the ICT services sector is predicted to be ten times larger than that of ICT manufacturing. On the other hand, the ICT services consist of computer programming, consultancy and related activities, along with telecommunication activities, out of which the former held about 49.1% share while the latter held around 30.3% share in the year 2017. These factors are estimated to impact positively towards the growth of the market in the next few years.

The digital banking market growth is driven by the rapid adoption of online & mobile banking platforms. As the internet penetration & smartphone adoption across the world is increasing, banking institutes are shifting toward digital channels to deliver their services. These institutes are collaborating with fintech companies to develop more customer-centric products and provide a better customer experience. Moreover, the incorporation of advanced technologies, such as blockchain and artificial intelligence, will foster the adoption of digital banking services.

growing adoption of online and mobile banking platforms, growth in Smartphone adoption and internet penetration, integration of advanced technologies, escalating need to provide improved customer experience, rise in retail banking and supportive government initiatives and policies are some of the fundamental factors that are driving the digital banking market growth globally. Growing adoption of online and mobile banking platforms is the major driving factor in the growth of the global digital banking market. Large number of banking institutes are moving toward digital sources to deliver their services due to the growing adoption of smartphones and increasing internet penetration across the world. Banks are adopting various innovative technologies in order to minimize operating costs to stay competitive in the market.

Digital Banking Platform Market: Drivers and Restraints

One of the major factor pushing the market in the forward direction is the growing demand for the consumer electronics products such as Laptops, Smartphones, and Computers. These devices have helped users to multitask. A user can perform most of the banking activities through these devices, thus endorsing the digital banking platform market. Increasing penetration of internet in most of the places is favoring the growth of the market, as Internet helps a user to connect with its banking platform. In order to provide its clients’ a better experience, all the leadings banks have adopted digital banking platform, thus attracting more users.

Market Segmentation

By Type

*Retail Banking

*Corporate Banking

*Investment Banking

By Service

*Transactional Services

*Non-Transactional Services

By Regional Ananlysis

North America

*U.S.

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*UK

*France

*Italy

*Spain

*Belgium

*Russia

*Netherlands

*Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

*China

*India

*Japan

*Korea

*Singapore

*Malaysia

*Indonesia

*Thailand

*Philippines

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

*Brazil

*Mexico

*Argentina

*Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

*UAE

*Saudi Arabia

*South Africa

*Rest of MEA

KEY PLAYERS COVERED IN THIS STUDY

*Urban FT

*Kony

*Backbase

*Technisys

*Infosys

*Digiliti Money

*Innofis

*Mobilearth

*D3 Banking Technology

*Alkami

*Q2

*Misys

*SAP

The Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) sector in Canada consists of more than 41,500 companies, out of which, over 37,000 companies come under the category of software and computer services industries. Hence, around 89.8% of key players in the ICT industry are involved in software and computer services, 4.5% companies are in ICT wholesaling, 3.4% in communications services and the remaining 2.2% companies are involved in ICT manufacturing in the country, as per the Canadian ICT Sector Profile released by the Government of Canada in 2018.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

* Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

* Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

* Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

* Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

* Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

