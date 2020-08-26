Application Modernization Services Market Growth Analysis By Revenue, Size, Share, Scenario on Latest Trends & Types, Applications to 2026 Forecast

Kenneth Research released a report on Application Modernization Services Market that consists detailed analysis and industry insights for the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2026. On the basis of analysis of the market value and calculation of the CAGR during the forecast period, the latest trends and business opportunities in the market are discussed in the report. Backed by the growing advancements in the ICT industry, especially in the field of internet of technology (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), along with the advancements that support the basic backbone of the overall ICT industry, the Application Modernization Services Market is projected to grow with a modest CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2026.

In the statistics by Eurostat, the total value of the ICT sector including manufacturing and services of ICT in Europe, was estimated to be more than EUR 475 billion in the year 2017. Out of these, the ICT services sector accounted for the largest share. Moreover, the ICT services sector is predicted to be ten times larger than that of ICT manufacturing. On the other hand, the ICT services consist of computer programming, consultancy and related activities, along with telecommunication activities, out of which the former held about 49.1% share while the latter held around 30.3% share in the year 2017. These factors are estimated to impact positively towards the growth of the market in the next few years.

Factors Inspiring the Market

In the bid to stay competitive in today’s tech-driven economy, numerous companies strive create new value from existing applications, where application modernization comes into play. In other words, application modernization is a savvy way to modernize existing applications in a cost-effective and efficient way. As companies encounter issues maintaining outdated systems which is both time-consuming and expensive, growing number of businesses are choosing to make the move to this service. The benefits offered by this system include network being more productive and responsive, easy migration, re-engineering and re-hosting.

APAC is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period

As per the geographic analysis, the Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the application modernization services market, due to increased spending on improving the infrastructure, and the growing adoption of big data and cloud computing technologies. North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, owing to the early adoption of application modernization services technology and high penetration of advance cloud technologies.

The objective of this report:

*The global Application Modernization Services market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Application Modernization Services market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Application Modernization Services industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

*A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

*Accenture

*Asysco, Inc.

*Atos SA

*Bell Integrator

*Capgemini SE

*Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

*Fujitsu Ltd.

*HCL Technologies Ltd.

*IBM Corporation

*Macrosoft Inc.

*Micro Focus International PLC

*Oracle Corporation

*Tech Mahindra Ltd.

*UST Global

The Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) sector in Canada consists of more than 41,500 companies, out of which, over 37,000 companies come under the category of software and computer services industries. Hence, around 89.8% of key players in the ICT industry are involved in software and computer services, 4.5% companies are in ICT wholesaling, 3.4% in communications services and the remaining 2.2% companies are involved in ICT manufacturing in the country, as per the Canadian ICT Sector Profile released by the Government of Canada in 2018.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

* Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

* Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

* Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

* Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

* Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

