Cloud Management Platform Market : Industry Insights , Major Key Players and Current Trends Analysis 2026

Kenneth Research released a report on Cloud Management Platform Market that consists detailed analysis and industry insights for the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2026. On the basis of analysis of the market value and calculation of the CAGR during the forecast period, the latest trends and business opportunities in the market are discussed in the report. Backed by the growing advancements in the ICT industry, especially in the field of internet of technology (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), along with the advancements that support the basic backbone of the overall ICT industry, the Cloud Management Platform Market is projected to grow with a modest CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2026.

In the statistics by Eurostat, the total value of the ICT sector including manufacturing and services of ICT in Europe, was estimated to be more than EUR 475 billion in the year 2017. Out of these, the ICT services sector accounted for the largest share. Moreover, the ICT services sector is predicted to be ten times larger than that of ICT manufacturing. On the other hand, the ICT services consist of computer programming, consultancy and related activities, along with telecommunication activities, out of which the former held about 49.1% share while the latter held around 30.3% share in the year 2017. These factors are estimated to impact positively towards the growth of the market in the next few years.

Some of the factors driving the cloud management platform market growth include the need for businesses to have greater control over the IT spendings, adoption of heterogeneous and multimodal IT service delivery environment, rapid deployment of virtualized workloads, and improved operational efficiency. However, the security concerns and lack of skilled expertise are some of the factors expected to limit the growth of the global cloud management platform market during the assessment period.

Enterprises across the world are dependent on cloud-based solution and services for their daily work processes. The dependence on cloud-based solutions across industry verticals has significantly increased the need for the faster, customized services in accessing various resources from the public cloud infrastructure. This has become a challenge for enterprises to manage security and compliances across cloud and conventional data center infrastructure.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The cloud management platform market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as demand for flexibility of resources and rapid advancements in the technology. The increasing popularity of cloud-based solutions is another factor propelling the growth of the cloud management market. However, increasing security concerns may hamper market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, the numerous benefits of the cloud management platform would garner opportunities for market players in the coming years.

On the basis of solutions:

application programming interface,

infrastructure management

security & compliance management

workload optimization

On the basis of verticals:

BFSI,

government

healthcare & life sciences

telecommunication and IT

retail and wholesale

manufacturing

travel & hospitality

On the basis of type of services:

professional services

managed hosting services

On the basis of deployment models:

public cloud

private cloud

hybrid

community cloud.

By Regional Ananlysis

North America

*U.S.

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*UK

*France

*Italy

*Spain

*Belgium

*Russia

*Netherlands

*Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

*China

*India

*Japan

*Korea

*Singapore

*Malaysia

*Indonesia

*Thailand

*Philippines

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

*Brazil

*Mexico

*Argentina

*Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

*UAE

*Saudi Arabia

*South Africa

*Rest of MEA

Some Major Key Players

Morpheus Data

CloudCheckr

Turbonomic

Cisco

Flexera (RightScale)

VMware

CloudHealth

Platform9

HashiCorp

CoreStack

CloudBolt Software

IBM (Red Hat)

The Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) sector in Canada consists of more than 41,500 companies, out of which, over 37,000 companies come under the category of software and computer services industries. Hence, around 89.8% of key players in the ICT industry are involved in software and computer services, 4.5% companies are in ICT wholesaling, 3.4% in communications services and the remaining 2.2% companies are involved in ICT manufacturing in the country, as per the Canadian ICT Sector Profile released by the Government of Canada in 2018.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

* Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

* Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

* Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

* Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

* Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

