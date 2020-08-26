Asset Performance Management (APM) Market Valuable Growth Prospects, Size, Share, Demand and Current Trends Analysis 2026

Kenneth Research released a report on Asset Performance Management (APM) Market that consists detailed analysis and industry insights for the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2026. On the basis of analysis of the market value and calculation of the CAGR during the forecast period, the latest trends and business opportunities in the market are discussed in the report. Backed by the growing advancements in the ICT industry, especially in the field of internet of technology (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), along with the advancements that support the basic backbone of the overall ICT industry, the Asset Performance Management (APM) Market is projected to grow with a modest CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2026.

In the statistics by Eurostat, the total value of the ICT sector including manufacturing and services of ICT in Europe, was estimated to be more than EUR 475 billion in the year 2017. Out of these, the ICT services sector accounted for the largest share. Moreover, the ICT services sector is predicted to be ten times larger than that of ICT manufacturing. On the other hand, the ICT services consist of computer programming, consultancy and related activities, along with telecommunication activities, out of which the former held about 49.1% share while the latter held around 30.3% share in the year 2017. These factors are estimated to impact positively towards the growth of the market in the next few years.

Asset performance management (APM) includes a set of software tools and applications that are designed to enhance the reliability and accessibility of physical assets that play a crucial role in an enterprise’s operation process. The integration of APM software in the industry helps to improve the availability and reliability of physical assets. Furthermore, it reduces operating costs and minimizes risk factors in the business.

The global APM market has been segmented on the basis of offering, deployment mode, vertical, and region.Based on the offering, the APM market has been segmented into software type and services. The software type segment has been further categorized as data management software, predictive asset analytics tools, enterprise asset management software, and pattern recognition software. The enterprise asset management software segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. However, the predictive asset analytics tools segment is expected to register the highest CAGR. The services segment of asset performance market has been further categorized into managed services and professional services.

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America reported for more than 30 percent market share. Many key players in the industry and established companies are based in North America. Therefore, the region was always at the forefront of research and development activities in the IIoT sector and therefore has a dominant market position.

Market Segmentation:

By Category

*Asset Reliability Management

*Asset Strategy Management

*Predictive Asset Management

*Others

By Vertical

*Energy & Utilities

*Oil & Gas

*Manufacturing

*Mining & Metal

*Government & Public Sector

*Chemicals & Pharmaceutical

By Deployment Type

*On-premise

*Hosted

The top players covered in Asset Performance Management (APM) Market are:

GE(US)

Schneider Electric(France)

ARC Advisory Group(US)

Bentley Systems(US)

AspenTech(US)

ABB(Switzerland)

Nexus Global(US)

SAP(Germany)

The Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) sector in Canada consists of more than 41,500 companies, out of which, over 37,000 companies come under the category of software and computer services industries. Hence, around 89.8% of key players in the ICT industry are involved in software and computer services, 4.5% companies are in ICT wholesaling, 3.4% in communications services and the remaining 2.2% companies are involved in ICT manufacturing in the country, as per the Canadian ICT Sector Profile released by the Government of Canada in 2018.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

* Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

* Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

* Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

* Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

* Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

