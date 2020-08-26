Operational Technology Security Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor Till 2026

Kenneth Research released a report on Operational Technology Security Market that consists detailed analysis and industry insights for the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2026. On the basis of analysis of the market value and calculation of the CAGR during the forecast period, the latest trends and business opportunities in the market are discussed in the report. Backed by the growing advancements in the ICT industry, especially in the field of internet of technology (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), along with the advancements that support the basic backbone of the overall ICT industry, the Operational Technology Security Market is projected to grow with a modest CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2026.



In the statistics by Eurostat, the total value of the ICT sector including manufacturing and services of ICT in Europe, was estimated to be more than EUR 475 billion in the year 2017. Out of these, the ICT services sector accounted for the largest share. Moreover, the ICT services sector is predicted to be ten times larger than that of ICT manufacturing. On the other hand, the ICT services consist of computer programming, consultancy and related activities, along with telecommunication activities, out of which the former held about 49.1% share while the latter held around 30.3% share in the year 2017. These factors are estimated to impact positively towards the growth of the market in the next few years.

Operational technology (OT) is the use of hardware and software to monitor and control physical processes, devices, and infrastructure. Operational technology systems are found across a large range of asset-intensive sectors, performing a wide variety of tasks ranging from monitoring critical infrastructure (CI) to controlling robots on a manufacturing floor.*OT is used in a variety of industries including manufacturing, oil and gas, electrical generation and distribution, aviation, maritime, rail, and utilities.

The geographical analysis of the global operational technology (OT) security market has been done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America accounted for the largest market share in the OT security market; this growth can be attributed to the presence of tier I vendors and early adoption of security solutions associated with highly skilled expertise. Additionally, the US is expected to dominate the market owing to the need for OT security solutions due to the increasing number of cyberattacks, and adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technology. Europe accounted for the second spot in the global OT security market in terms of market size.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of the end users/applicationsg

*Hardware

*Software

On the basis of product

*Consulting

*Managed Security Services

By Regional Ananlysis

North America

*U.S.

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*UK

*France

*Italy

*Spain

*Belgium

*Russia

*Netherlands

*Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

*China

*India

*Japan

*Korea

*Singapore

*Malaysia

*Indonesia

*Thailand

*Philippines

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

*Brazil

*Mexico

*Argentina

*Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

*UAE

*Saudi Arabia

*South Africa

*Rest of MEA

List of the Top Manufactures of Operational Technology Security Market:

*Accenture

*Bayshore

*Belden

*Cisco

*Claroty

*CyberX

*Cyberbit

*Darktrace

*Deloitte

*Dragos

*GE (Wurldtech)

The Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) sector in Canada consists of more than 41,500 companies, out of which, over 37,000 companies come under the category of software and computer services industries. Hence, around 89.8% of key players in the ICT industry are involved in software and computer services, 4.5% companies are in ICT wholesaling, 3.4% in communications services and the remaining 2.2% companies are involved in ICT manufacturing in the country, as per the Canadian ICT Sector Profile released by the Government of Canada in 2018.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

* Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

* Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

* Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

* Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

* Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players



