GLOBAL MOBILE VALUE ADDED SERVICES (MVAS) MARKET 2020 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2025

This report studies the global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Google

Apple

Comviva Technologies

AT&T

Vodafone

OnMobile

KongZhong

One97 Communication

Comverse

InMobi

NowSMS

Mozat

Cycos

Redknee

Canvasm Technologies

Tapjoy

Vormetric

Opencode Systems

Gemalto

Verizon

NTT DoCoMo

Lumata

Intersec

Trident Telecom

Transatel

RAC

Goldenbytes





Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India





Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Short Messaging Service (SMS)

Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)

Location Based Services

Mobile Email & IM

Mobile Money

Mobile Advertising

Mobile Infotainment





Market segment by Application, Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) can be split into

Financial

Customer Value

Lifestyle

Utilities

Consumer Goods

Advertising

Broadcasting

Others





The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.





In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.





Key Stakeholders

Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Manufacturers

Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors





Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company\’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)

1.1 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Overview

1.1.1 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market by Type

1.3.1 Short Messaging Service (SMS)

1.3.2 Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)

1.3.3 Location Based Services

1.3.4 Mobile Email & IM

1.3.5 Mobile Money

1.3.6 Mobile Advertising

1.3.7 Mobile Infotainment

1.4 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Financial

1.4.2 Customer Value

1.4.3 Lifestyle

1.4.4 Utilities

1.4.5 Consumer Goods

1.4.6 Advertising

1.4.7 Broadcasting

1.4.8 Others

Chapter Two: Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Google

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Apple

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Comviva Technologies

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 AT&T

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Vodafone

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 OnMobile

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 KongZhong

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 One9Chapter Seven: Communication

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Comverse

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 InMobi

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 NowSMS

3.12 Mozat

3.13 Cycos

3.14 Redknee

3.15 Canvasm Technologies

3.16 Tapjoy

3.17 Vormetric

3.18 Opencode Systems

3.19 Gemalto

3.20 Verizon

3.21 NTT DoCoMo

3.22 Lumata

3.23 Intersec

3.24 Trident Telecom

3.25 Transatel

3.26 RAC

3.27 Goldenbytes

Chapter Four: Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)

Chapter Five: United States Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: China Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Japan Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: India Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Dynamics

12.1 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Opportunities

12.2 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

