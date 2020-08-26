GLOBAL MOBILE VALUE ADDED SERVICES (MVAS) MARKET 2020 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2025
This report studies the global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2130544
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Google
Apple
Comviva Technologies
AT&T
Vodafone
OnMobile
KongZhong
One97 Communication
Comverse
InMobi
NowSMS
Mozat
Cycos
Redknee
Canvasm Technologies
Tapjoy
Vormetric
Opencode Systems
Gemalto
Verizon
NTT DoCoMo
Lumata
Intersec
Trident Telecom
Transatel
RAC
Goldenbytes
\n
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
\n
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Short Messaging Service (SMS)
Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)
Location Based Services
Mobile Email & IM
Mobile Money
Mobile Advertising
Mobile Infotainment
\n
Market segment by Application, Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) can be split into
Financial
Customer Value
Lifestyle
Utilities
Consumer Goods
Advertising
Broadcasting
Others
\n
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
\n
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
\n
Key Stakeholders
Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Manufacturers
Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
\n
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company\’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-mobile-value-added-services-mvas-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)
1.1 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Overview
1.1.1 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market by Type
1.3.1 Short Messaging Service (SMS)
1.3.2 Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)
1.3.3 Location Based Services
1.3.4 Mobile Email & IM
1.3.5 Mobile Money
1.3.6 Mobile Advertising
1.3.7 Mobile Infotainment
1.4 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Financial
1.4.2 Customer Value
1.4.3 Lifestyle
1.4.4 Utilities
1.4.5 Consumer Goods
1.4.6 Advertising
1.4.7 Broadcasting
1.4.8 Others
n
Chapter Two: Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
n
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Google
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 Apple
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 Comviva Technologies
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 AT&T
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 Vodafone
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 OnMobile
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 KongZhong
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 One9Chapter Seven: Communication
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9 Comverse
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10 InMobi
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.11 NowSMS
3.12 Mozat
3.13 Cycos
3.14 Redknee
3.15 Canvasm Technologies
3.16 Tapjoy
3.17 Vormetric
3.18 Opencode Systems
3.19 Gemalto
3.20 Verizon
3.21 NTT DoCoMo
3.22 Lumata
3.23 Intersec
3.24 Trident Telecom
3.25 Transatel
3.26 RAC
3.27 Goldenbytes
n
Chapter Four: Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS)
n
Chapter Five: United States Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 United States Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
5.3 United States Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
n
Chapter Six: Europe Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Development Status and Outlook
6.1 Europe Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Europe Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
6.3 Europe Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
n
Chapter Seven: China Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Development Status and Outlook
7.1 China Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 China Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
7.3 China Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
n
Chapter Eight: Japan Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Development Status and Outlook
8.1 Japan Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Japan Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
8.3 Japan Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
n
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Development Status and Outlook
9.1 Southeast Asia Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Southeast Asia Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
9.3 Southeast Asia Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
n
Chapter Ten: India Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Development Status and Outlook
10.1 India Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 India Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
10.3 India Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
n
Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
11.1 Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.1.1 United States Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.2 Europe Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.3 China Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.4 Japan Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.5 Southeast Asia Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.6 India Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.2 Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)
11.3 Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
n
Chapter Twelve: Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Dynamics
12.1 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Opportunities
12.2 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
n
Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
n
Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion
n
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
Methodology
Analyst Introduction
Data Source
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2130544
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155