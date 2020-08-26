VIDEO SURVEILLANCE AND ANALYTICS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS BY SIZE SHARE GROWTH TRENDS AND FORECAST 2020 – 2025

This report studies the global Video Surveillance and Analytics market, analyzes and researches the Video Surveillance and Analytics development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Axis Communications

Bosch Security Systems

Brivo Systems

EMC Corp

Aimetis Corp

Cernium Corp

Cisco

Intellivision

Nice Systems Inc

Pelco

Synesis

Indigovision Group Plc

Mirasys

Tulip Telecom

Verint Systems

VideoIQ Inc

Lumenera

Sightlogix

Vidsys

Vumi

Avigilon

3VR

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia





\







Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cameras

Servers

Storage

Software

Others





\







Market segment by Application, Video Surveillance and Analytics can be split into

Commercial

Industrial

Healthcare

Residential

Infrastructure

Transportation and Logistics

Aerospace and Defense

Others





\







Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Video Surveillance and Analytics

1.1. Video Surveillance and Analytics Market Overview

1.1.1. Video Surveillance and Analytics Product Scope

1.1.2. Market Status and Outlook

1.2. Global Video Surveillance and Analytics Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1. United States

1.2.2. EU

1.2.3. Japan

1.2.4. China

1.2.5. India

1.2.6. Southeast Asia

1.3. Video Surveillance and Analytics Market by Type

1.3.1. Cameras

1.3.2. Servers

1.3.3. Storage

1.3.4. Software

1.3.5. Others

1.4. Video Surveillance and Analytics Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1. Commercial

1.4.2. Industrial

1.4.3. Healthcare

1.4.4. Residential

1.4.5. Infrastructure

1.4.6. Transportation and Logistics

1.4.7. Aerospace and Defense

1.4.8. Others

Chapter Two: Global Video Surveillance and Analytics Competition Analysis by Players

2.1. Video Surveillance and Analytics Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2. Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1. Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2. Product/Service Differences

2.2.3. New Entrants

2.2.4. The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1. Axis Communications

3.1.1. Company Profile

3.1.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4. Video Surveillance and Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5. Recent Developments

3.2. Bosch Security Systems

3.2.1. Company Profile

3.2.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4. Video Surveillance and Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5. Recent Developments

3.3. Brivo Systems

3.3.1. Company Profile

3.3.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4. Video Surveillance and Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5. Recent Developments

3.4. EMC Corp

3.4.1. Company Profile

3.4.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4. Video Surveillance and Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5. Recent Developments

3.5. Aimetis Corp

3.5.1. Company Profile

3.5.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4. Video Surveillance and Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5. Recent Developments

3.6. Cernium Corp

3.6.1. Company Profile

3.6.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4. Video Surveillance and Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5. Recent Developments

3.7. Cisco

3.7.1. Company Profile

3.7.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4. Video Surveillance and Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5. Recent Developments

3.8. Intellivision

3.8.1. Company Profile

3.8.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4. Video Surveillance and Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5. Recent Developments

3.9. Nice Systems Inc

3.9.1. Company Profile

3.9.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4. Video Surveillance and Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5. Recent Developments

3.10. Pelco

3.10.1. Company Profile

3.10.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4. Video Surveillance and Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5. Recent Developments

3.11. Synesis

3.12. Indigovision Group Plc

3.13. Mirasys

3.14. Tulip Telecom

3.15. Verint Systems

3.16. VideoIQ Inc

3.17. Lumenera

3.18. Sightlogix

3.19. Vidsys

3.20. Vumi

3.21. Avigilon

3.22. 3VR

Chapter Four: Global Video Surveillance and Analytics Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1. Global Video Surveillance and Analytics Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2. Global Video Surveillance and Analytics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3. Potential Application of Video Surveillance and Analytics in Future

4.4. Top Consumer/End Users of Video Surveillance and Analytics

Chapter Five: United States Video Surveillance and Analytics Development Status and Outlook

5.1. United States Video Surveillance and Analytics Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2. United States Video Surveillance and Analytics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3. United States Video Surveillance and Analytics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: EU Video Surveillance and Analytics Development Status and Outlook

6.1. EU Video Surveillance and Analytics Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2. EU Video Surveillance and Analytics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3. EU Video Surveillance and Analytics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: Japan Video Surveillance and Analytics Development Status and Outlook

7.1. Japan Video Surveillance and Analytics Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2. Japan Video Surveillance and Analytics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3. Japan Video Surveillance and Analytics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: China Video Surveillance and Analytics Development Status and Outlook

8.1. China Video Surveillance and Analytics Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2. China Video Surveillance and Analytics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3. China Video Surveillance and Analytics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: India Video Surveillance and Analytics Development Status and Outlook

9.1. India Video Surveillance and Analytics Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2. India Video Surveillance and Analytics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3. India Video Surveillance and Analytics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia Video Surveillance and Analytics Development Status and Outlook

10.1. Southeast Asia Video Surveillance and Analytics Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2. Southeast Asia Video Surveillance and Analytics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3. Southeast Asia Video Surveillance and Analytics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1. Global Video Surveillance and Analytics Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1. United States Video Surveillance and Analytics Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2. EU Video Surveillance and Analytics Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3. Japan Video Surveillance and Analytics Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4. China Video Surveillance and Analytics Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5. India Video Surveillance and Analytics Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6. Southeast Asia Video Surveillance and Analytics Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2. Global Video Surveillance and Analytics Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3. Global Video Surveillance and Analytics Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Video Surveillance and Analytics Market Dynamics

12.1. Video Surveillance and Analytics Market Opportunities

12.2. Video Surveillance and Analytics Challenge and Risk

12.2.1. Competition from Opponents

12.2.2. Downside Risks of Economy

12.3. Video Surveillance and Analytics Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1. Threat from Substitute

12.3.2. Government Policy

12.3.3. Technology Risks

12.4. Video Surveillance and Analytics Market Driving Force

12.4.1. Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2. Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1. Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1. Substitutes

13.1.2. Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2. Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3. External Environmental Change

13.3.1. Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2. Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1. Methodology

15.2. Analyst Introduction

15.3. Data Source

