High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market – Global Industry Analysis by Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

This report studies the global High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology

Philips Healthcare

Changjiangyuan Technology Development

SonaCare Medical

EDAP TMS

Shanghai A&S

InSightec

Wikkon

Theraclion

Alpinion Medical Systems

Mianyang Sonic Electronic

Ulthera

Hironic

Classys

Revyouth

WONTECH

AMT Engineering

ITC

Korust

Chungwoo

Hengda

Honkon

Sincoheren





Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India





Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Ultrasound-Guided

MR-Guided





Market segment by Application, High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System can be split into

HIFU for Disease

HIFU for Cosmetic





The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.





In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.





Key Stakeholders

High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Manufacturers

High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors





Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company\’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System

1.1 High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Overview

1.1.1 High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market by Type

1.3.1 Ultrasound-Guided

1.3.2 MR-Guided

1.4 High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 HIFU for Disease

1.4.2 HIFU for Cosmetic

Chapter Two: Global High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Philips Healthcare

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Changjiangyuan Technology Development

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 SonaCare Medical

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 EDAP TMS

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Shanghai A&S

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 InSightec

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Wikkon

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Theraclion

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Alpinion Medical Systems

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Mianyang Sonic Electronic

3.12 Ulthera

3.13 Hironic

3.14 Classys

3.15 Revyouth

3.16 WONTECH

3.17 AMT Engineering

3.18 ITC

3.19 Korust

3.20 Chungwoo

3.21 Hengda

3.22 Honkon

3.23 Sincoheren

Chapter Four: Global High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System

Chapter Five: United States High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: China High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Japan High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: India High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Dynamics

12.1 High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Opportunities

12.2 High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

