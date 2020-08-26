Inductively Coupled Plasma-Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) Market share forecast to witness considerable growth from 2020 to 2026 | By Top Leading Vendors – Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent, Hitachi, Analytik Jena, Skyray Instruments, GBC Scientific Equipment, Advion, Inc., ,

Inductively coupled-plasma mass spectrometers (ICP-MS) utilize inductively coupled plasma for sample ionization and an MS for ion separation and quantification. The low detection limits and high productivity possible with ICP-MS are particularly useful for trace metal analysis and environmental testing, it is used in a variety of industries including, but not limited to, environmental monitoring, geochemical analysis, metallurgy, pharmaceutical analysis, and clinical research.

Common components of an ICP-MS system include a sample introduction system, ion source, vacuum system, collision and/or reaction cell, ion optics, mass spectrometer (often a quadrupole), and detector. Triple-quad ICP-MS enables MS-MS operation.

Prominent players profiled in the study: , Shimadzu, PerkinElmer, Spectro (Ametek), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent, Hitachi, Analytik Jena, Skyray Instruments, GBC Scientific Equipment, Advion, Inc., ,

The key product type of Inductively Coupled Plasma-Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) market are: , Single Quadrupole ICP-MS Spectrometer, Triple Quadrupole ICP-MS Spectrometer, Others,

Inductively Coupled Plasma-Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) Market Outlook by Applications: , Pharmaceutical Industry, Enviromental Analysis, Metallurgical, Semiconductor, Others

Geographical Regions: North America, Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, etc.

