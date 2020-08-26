Top Scenario: How COVID-19 changes the view of Noise Vibration Harshness Testing Market

Noise, Vibration and Harshness testing is deployed by automotive industries in their infotainment systems in order to reduce harshness related to noise. Infotainment systems is gaining high popularity among consumers owing to entertainment is become a top priority nowadays. But at the same time, these systems are responsible for causing noise emission, which is very harmful. Rise in concern for safety of people influences auto manufacturers to invest more time and money in NVH testing for lower these emissions. This has created a lucrative opportunity for the NVH testing market in this outbreak. For instance, Mercedes- Benz cars launched advanced multimedia infotainment system on 26th June, 2020 named “MBUX”. This system has MapmyIndia COVID 19 guide that enable users in getting all information related to pandemic on a real time basis. Therefore, increase in quality infotainment systems is driving the growth of NVH testing market. In the course of this chaos, we are offering complete support to our clients in understanding the influence of COVID-19 on the global NVH testing industry. Our report consists of:

Technological Impact

Social Impact

Investment Opportunity Analysis

Pre- & Post-COVID Market Scenario

Infrastructure Analysis

Supply Side & Demand Side Impact

According to a recent report published by Research Dive, the global NVH testing market is anticipated to garner $3.36 billion by 2027, growing at a health CAGR from 2019 to 2027.

The report segments the global market on the basis of type, industry and regions. This report is a comprehensive analysis of recent drivers, key segments, opportunities, restraints, and major players of the market.

Factors Affecting the Market Growth

As per the report, stringent government regulations and increase in demand for infotainment systems are expected to greatly fuel the growth of the NVH testing industry, during the forecast period. On the other hand, high availability of rental NVH testing equipment is likely to hamper the global NVH testing market.

Software segment will be the most lucrative till 2026

Based on type, the market of NVH testing is divided into software and hardware. The software for the global NVH market will have exponential growth in the global market and is projected to generate noteworthy revenue during the forecast period; this is mainly because these software are capable of capturing, recording, analyzing, and portraying results of noise and vibrations emitted.

The automotive sector will capture the highest market share

Based on end use industry, the market of NVH testing is bifurcate into automotive, aerospace, white goods, and others. The automotive segment for the NVH testing market will have the fastest growth in the forecast period and is expected to generate huge revenue in the global market owing to rise in demand for vehicles across the globe.

Regional Breakdown of the Market

The global NVH testing market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, North America is the most dominating region due to technologically advanced and has presence of numerous automotive manufacturing setups such as aerospace companies and white goods manufacturers which require these NVH testing technologies in high volume and on a recurring base.

Top Companies Leading the Market

The major players of the global NVH testing industry are Brüel & Kjær., Signal.X Technologies LLC, National Instruments., Prosig Ltd., Dewesoft d.o.o., imc Test & Measurement GmbH, Siemens Industry Software Inc., GRAS Sound & Vibration A/S., m+p international Mess- und Rechnertechnik GmbH, and HEAD acoustics GmbH. These players are implementing various business strategies like mergers and acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships in order to gain a major market share in the global industry.

