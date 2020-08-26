Development Trends: How Business wishlist to drive the bounceback in IGBT-Based Power Semiconductor Market

The IGBT or Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor is basicallya semiconductor device with a three-terminal power. Typically, this device is widely used as an electronic switch in many industrial applications. As per the Research Dive blog , the IGBT is a combination of bipolar junction transistor (BJT) and MOFSET. In IGBT, the MOFSET’s simple gate-driven characteristics combines with the low-saturated voltage and high-currentproficiency of the bipolar transistor in a single device. A wide range of modern electronics such as variable frequency drives (VFDs), variable speed refrigerators (VSFs), electric cars, trains,air conditioners, and stereo systems use IGBTfor switching the electric power.

1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for IGBT-Based Power Semiconductor Market:

1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Many key players present in this market are catering to the demand of IGBT-based semicondustors due to which the supplier’s power is high

The bargaining power of suppliers is High.

2 Bargaining Power of Consumers:The number of consumers is very high.

The bargaining power of consumers is High.

3 Threat of new entrants: The rising demand from the developing nations

Lack of geographical presence of the key players in the developing and underdeveloped nations. The intial investment to start a semiconductors company is moderate

The threat of new entrants is Medium.

4 Threat of substitutes:The only alternative for IGBT can be MOSFET but the inefficiency to handle huge kilowatts is the key restraint for MOSFET; thus, there is no substitute for IGBT.

The threat of substitutes is High.

5 Competitive rivalry in the industry:This market includes a fewmarket participants. Many of the key players are following similar strategies for the improvement of technologies.

The competitive rivalry in the industry is high.

2 IGBT-Based Power Semiconductor Market Segmentation by Type

Discrete

Module

IC’s

The IGBT-based power semiconductor devices have the best characteristics of the BJTs and MOSFETs. Similar to the metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOFSET), the IGBTs have low gate current requirements and high gate impedance. Similarly, compared to the BJTs, the IGBT device across the switch in the operating mode, it has low power loss and low on state voltage drop. The IGBTs condensed input capacitance improves the Miller feedback effect during high dt/dv turn off and turn on.

3 Recent Developments in the IGBT-Based Power Semiconductor Industry

Rising production of hybrid electric vehicles and electric vehicles all over the globe is increasing the demand of IGBT-based power semiconductor devices. For the automotive power semiconductor industry, the IGBTs is the largest segment. It is a switch that directly connects into the electric motor of hybrid electric or electric vehicles. China is however considered to be the largest market for electric vehicle all across the globe. On the other hand, the rising demand for self-driving cars, connected cars, Advanced Driver Assisted System (ADAS), and fuel-efficient vehicles is projected to boost the demand for IGBT-based power semiconductors industry.

4 IGBT-Based Power Semiconductor Market Segmentation by Application

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Technology

Energy Sector

Aerospace

Automotive

In January 2020, Infineon Technologies AG announced about the development of new customer-specific solutions for SMA, which includes both CoolSiC MOSFET and TRENCHSTOP IGBT along with body diode. This device will allow topology system voltages upto 1500 V to be switched with the help of switches that are designed for 1200 V.

Fort Campbell of the U.S.A installed with super junction MOFSET and IGBT mechanisms in order to check military IDs and driving licenses in April 2018.

STMicroelectronics in November 2015, introduced the world’s first 1500V super-junction MOFSET and the product portfolio of TO-220 FullPAK (TO-220FP) wide creepage power transistors.

Key Companies Profiled

Infineon Technologies

Mitsubishi

Fuji Electric

Semikron

ON Semiconductors

Fairchild Semiconductors

Texas Instruments Incorporated

STMicroelectronics

IXYS

Toshiba

5 Forecast Analysis of IGBT-Based Power Semiconductor Market

Global market for IGBT-based power semiconductor is anticipated to witness a positive growth during the forecast period. TheIGBTs are widely used in power electronics applications such as converters and power supplies, due to the switching speed of the IGBT. Owing to the switching speed of the IGBT, it is widely used in power electronics applications such as power supplies and convertors which is predicted to drive the market growth from 2019 to 2026.Moreover, growing investments in the R&D activities by the major players of the market is projected to create several growth opportunities in the global IGBT-based power semiconductor industry.

The huge resistance power of IGBTs towards high voltages is a significant factor giving a substantial uplift to the growth of global market. As per the Research Dive report statistics, the global IGBT-based power semiconductor market is likely to surpass $20.103.1 million by the end of 2026. Geographically, the Europe region is likely to dominate the industry owing to the rise in demand for electric vehicles in this region. Additionally, the report profiles prominent players operating in the global market who are focusing more on product developments to increase their market size in the IGBT-based power semiconductor industry all across the globe.

