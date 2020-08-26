Competitive Landscape: Future Business Scope of Connected Motorcycle Market

Pre COVID-19 Analysis on Connected Motorcycle Market

Connected motorcycles is the new age technology in the IoT and automotive industry. These motorcycles are self-driving vehicles that have ability to connect to the surrounding infrastructure or with other riders. The highly advanced system of these connected motorcyclesprovides alerts to the rider by primarily reading the roads by notingtraffic, potholes, obstacles, road curves, and construction activities on the roads.

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for Connected Motorcycle Market:

Bargaining Power of Suppliers :Legal compliance and policies have also become a significant factor based on which market players decide the supplier’s eligibility.The switching costs from one supplier to another areestimated to be low.

The bargaining power of suppliers is LOW

:Legal compliance and policies have also become a significant factor based on which market players decide the supplier’s eligibility.The switching costs from one supplier to another areestimated to be low. The bargaining power of suppliers is LOW Bargaining Power of Buyer: Customers have high negotiation power, significantly because of the high variety of connected motorcycle products. The bargaining power of the buyer is VERY STRONG

Threat of New Entrants: TheHigh cost associated with marketing and R&D along with Legal complianceprovides lessrisk of entry from new players.The threat of new entrants is LOW

TheHigh cost associated with marketing and R&D along with Legal complianceprovides lessrisk of entry from new players.The threat of new entrants is LOW Threat of Substitutes: Small car has created pressure on the global demand for connected motorcycles. Also alternative such as small carsoffersconvenience and accessibility.The threat of substitutes is LOW

Small car has created pressure on the global demand for connected motorcycles. Also alternative such as small carsoffersconvenience and accessibility.The threat of substitutes is LOW Competitive Rivalry in the Market: Connected motorcycle markethasextensive numbers ofsmall, medium, and large, market players. Key players are primarily focusing onthe brand image, technological advances,and excellent customer service. The competitive rivalry in the industry is HIGH

As per Research Dive blog , the connected motorcycles are helping in improving lives by monitoring things like routes and potential accident spots on the roadways. Now, IoT in combination with big data is syndicating with edge devices in orderto deliver real-time warnings. This is further preventing one of the most fatal disasters on the roadways i.e. motorcycle accidents.

Recent Developments in Connected Motorcycle Market

Using Internet of Things (IoT) technology in motorcycles provides more precision and safety to the riders as well as the people present on the roadways. The smart sensors in the connected motorcycles notifies the rider regarding the maintenance of the vehicle which helps in preventing the problem of motorcycle breakdown. The technology is advancing and the top gaining players of the global connected motorcycles industry are coming up with new technological advancements and novel products by focusing on consumers’ safety.

Connected Motorcycle Market Segmentation by Service

Infotainment, Vehicle management & telematics

Driver assistance

Insurance

Safety

For instance, in 2016, Yamaha, Honda, and BMW Motorrad together founded the Connected Motorcycle Consortium (CMC). It was followed soon after by Suzuki, KTM, and Kawasaki. The main objective behind founding CMC is establish the basis for technological innovations that integrates motorcycles in a cooperative intelligent transport system (C-ITS), which ensures safety on-road through networked communications and connectivity between them.

Connected Motorcycle Market Segmentation by Hardware

Tethered

Embedded

Integrated

In 2017, an Israel-based company of fabless semiconductor, Autotalks, launched a novel connected motorcycle namely, “bike to-vehicle (B2V)”. The focus of the company behing introducing this technology was to prevent motorcycle accidents.

In April 2018,Autotalks joined the CMC (Connected Motorcycle Consortium). The company is working with the members of CMC with an aim to realize the uniform vision of motorcycles platform. The focus of Autotalks is to enhance the co-operative intelligent systems of transportation applications in motorcycles to help reduce road accidents.

Key Players

Autotalks Ltd.

BMW AG

Panasonic Corporation

KPIT

Robert Bosch GmbH

TE Connectivity

Vodafone Idea Limited

Starcom Systems Ltd

Continental AG

DXC Technology Company

In February 2019,the California-based Zero Motorcycles launched a new IoT-enabled motorcycle. Zero Motorcycles is a leading provider of IoT-enabled and electric motorcycles cross the U.S. The company also showcased the new connected motorcycle at different exhibitions in New York and Amsterdam.

Forecast Analysis of Connected Motorcycles Industry

Global connected motorcycle market is estimated to witness a positive growth during the forecast period. Technology is playing a crucial role in creating massive opportunities for the vendors in the global market. Increasing trend towards IoT-enabled motorcycles is also predicted to drive the market growth from 2019 to 2026. However, lack of IoT infrastructure in the developing economies is restricting the growth of connected motorcycle market.

Connected Motorcycle Market Segmentation by End-Use Industry

Private

Commercial

Rising popularity of premium bikes and versatile applications of connected motorcycles all across the globe are substantial factors giving substantial uplift to the growth of connected motorcycle market in the coming years. As per the Research Dive report statistics, the connected motorcycle market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 46.4% by the end of 2026. Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is likely to create huge growth opportunities for the prominent players in the market owing to rising per-capita income of people and increasing sales of premium bikes in this region. In addition, the report profiles prominent players operating in the global market who are focusing more on introducing technology innovations and novel product development to maintain a strong position in the global industry.

