Oryzenin Market 2020 with Coronavirus/COVID-19 Pandemic Analysis & Future Growth Analysis Report By Product Type, Industry Application And Future Technology 2026

Pandemic Impact Analysis 2020:

According to latest report, titled “Oryzenin Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Grsowth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2026” The market is supposed to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. Geographical areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are also considered for the market analysis.

Global oryzenin market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 332.20 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The Major players profiled in this report include Ribus, Inc.; Bioway (Xi’An) Organic Ingredients Co.,Ltd; Axiom Foods, Inc.; Golden Grain Group Limited; AIDP Inc; The Green Labs LLC; BENEO; RiceBran Technologies; Kerry Group and Beike Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

By Type (Isolates, Concentrates, Others),

Form (Dry, Liquid),

Function (Emulsifying, Texturing, Gelling, Foaming, Others),

Application (Sports & Energy Nutrition, Beverages, Bakery & Confectionary, Meat Analogs & Extenders, Dairy Alternatives, Others)

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increased demand for rice-based protein and associated products due to their enhanced benefits and functionality; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increased demand for gluten-free alternatives globally due to a rise in prevalence of celiac disease is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Lack of awareness and knowledge globally regarding the availability and benefits of rice protein globally; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Lack in the advancements of the product as it is still in the early stages of commercialization & development; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Oryzenin market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Oryzenin Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Oryzenin Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Oryzenin Revenue by Countries

10 South America Oryzenin Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Oryzenin by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

