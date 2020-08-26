Oat-based Snacks Market Forecast says Healthy Pick Up in CAGR By 2020-2026 | PATERSON ARRAN, nature delivered ltd, General Mills Inc., Kellogg NA Co.

According to latest report, titled “ Oat-based Snacks Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Grsowth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2026” The market is supposed to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. Geographical areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are also considered for the market analysis.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are PATERSON ARRAN, nature delivered ltd, General Mills Inc., Kellogg NA Co., Mondelez International, Britannia Industries., NAIRN’S OATCAKES LIMITED, The Quaker Oats Company, BOBO’S, Uncle Tobys, Libre Naturals Inc, STOATS, SERIOUS FOODS BELGIUM sprl, Seven Sundays, Del Monte Food, Inc, Chicago Bar Company LLC., Hearthside Food Solutions LLC, MUSH – Overnight Oats. Barbara’s among others.

Global Oat-based Snacks Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

By Product (Oat-based Bakery and Bars Oat-based Savory, Others),

Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Retailers, Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Oats are high source of vitamins, antioxidants, mineral and fiber that makes oat-based snacks nutritious food products. Several health benefits and high nutritional value of oats could be the main element for the high popularity of oat-based snacks. These snacks are consumed for breakfast. Apart from this, companies are introducing variety of healthy snacks into the global market, which is likely to trigger the market growth.

Market Drivers

Increasing health awareness regarding several chronic diseases is the major factor boosting this market growth

Oats provides high nutritional value when compared to any other snacks; this is another factor driving the market growth

Healthy weight loss and high metabolism are provided by oats consumption uplifts the demand of the market

Prevailing demand from several supermarkets, departmental store, hypermarkets will also enhance the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Risk of contamination, this factor can impede the market growth

Stringent regulations regarding food products is another factor restricting the market growth

Availability of substitutes in the market will also acts as a restraining factor for the growth of this market

Global Market Dynamics

In May 2019, UK headquartered snacks brand Graze launched oat-based snacks range named as Wow Bakes that contains 100 calories per serving. This range is available in four different flavours such as honeycomb crumble, lemon drizzle, sticky toffee, and chocolate sea salt. This product launch will upscale the demand for oat-based snacks in the near future by significantly reducing the sugar content across the entire cereal bar range

In June 2019, shortbread manufacturer Paterson’s introduced on-the-go oat snacking bar with four different variants including Cranberry, Apple, Blueberry, and Raspberry.it contains around 170 calorie and less than 2.5% saturated fat. As on-the-go food products are highly preferred by working people that could also help to increase the oat-based snacks market growth

