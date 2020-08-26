Non-thermal Processing for Food Market – Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth By 2027

Pandemic Impact Analysis 2020:

According to latest report, titled “ Non-thermal Processing for Food Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Grsowth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2027” The market is supposed to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. Geographical areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are also considered for the market analysis.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Symbios Technologies, Hielscher Ultrasonics GmbH, Pulsemaster, Emerson Electric Co., Avure Technologies, Inc, Bühler Group, CHIC Group, Emerson Electric Co., High Pressure Processing South Africa, PFANNENBERG GROUP HOLDING, Universal Pure, Longfresh, Pulsemaster, among other domestic and global players.

Global Non-thermal Processing for Food Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

By Technology (High Pressure Processing, Pulsed Electric Field, Irradiation, Ultrasonic, Cold Plasma, Others),

Food Product (Meat & Seafood, Fruits & Vegetable, Beverages, Others),

Function (Quality Assurance, Microbial Inactivation, Cutting, Emulsification & Homogenization, Cleaning, Others),

Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Non-thermal processing for food market is expected to reach USD 1,944.84 million by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 9.70% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increasing funding by government in food processing machinery & equipment is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Global Market Dynamics

Non thermal processing for food is process which preserves the nutritional and sensory properties of food and by inhibiting or destroying microorganisms. They enable the preparation of foods below temperatures used during thermal pasteurization, resulting in no changes in flavours and essential nutrients and vitamins.

Growth in the ready to eat and packaged food industry is expected to drive the market growth. Some of the other factors such as increasing R&D activities to enhance non- thermal processing, growth in processed meat industry, and increasing demand for natural & fresh products will also affect the non-thermal processing for food market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

High investment cost and strict regulations for labelling irradiated food are some of the factor which will hamper the market growth in the mentioned forecast period.

