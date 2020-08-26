Future of Influenza Diagnostics Reviewed in a New Study

The key players covered in this study

BD

Abbott (Include Alere)

Roche

SIEMENS

Analytik Jena

Quidel

Thermo Fisher

Meridian Bioscience

BioMerieux

Sekisui Diagnostics

Response Biomedical

SA Scientific

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

RIDT

RT-PCR

Cell Culture

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

POCT

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Influenza Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Influenza Diagnostics development in North America and Europe..

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Influenza Diagnostics are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

The Influenza Diagnostics market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

