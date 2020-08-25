Epoxy Curing Agents Market : Worldwide Demand, Specification, Growth Drivers, Industry Analysis Forecast 2018 to 2028

An exclusive market study published by Fact.MR on the Epoxy Curing Agents market offers insights related to how the market is projected to grow over the forecast period (2019-2029). The objective of the report is to enable our readers to understand the various aspects of the Epoxy Curing Agents market and assist them to formulate impactful business strategies. Furthermore, the different factors that are expected to influence the current and future dynamics of the Epoxy Curing Agents market are discussed in the presented study.

According to the report, the Epoxy Curing Agents market is set to reach a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 and register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period. The report offers an in-depth understanding of the Epoxy Curing Agents supply chain, value, and volume chain across the various regional markets.

Important Insights Enclosed in the Report:

Technological developments within the Epoxy Curing Agents market sphere

Growth prospects for new market players across different regions

Company profiles of leading players in the Epoxy Curing Agents market

Up-to-date insights related to the key success factors impacting the growth of the Epoxy Curing Agents market

Recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and strategic alliances

The published report provides a deep understanding of the Epoxy Curing Agents market by segregating the market into different segments such as region, application, and end-use industry.

Epoxy Curing Agents Market Segmentation

By Region

The regional analysis of the Epoxy Curing Agents market dives deep to understand the market scenario in different regions. The market size, share, and value of each regional market is analyzed and presented in the report along with informative tables and figures.

By Application

The report offers a clear picture of how the Epoxy Curing Agents is utilized in various applications. The different applications covered in the report include:

By End-Use Industry

The end-use industry assessment throws light on the consumption of the Epoxy Curing Agents across various end-use industries including:

Other key companies in the epoxy curing agents market include Olin Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Hexion Inc., Gabriel Performance Products, BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, DIC Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Showa Denko KK, Toray Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd, and Aditya Birla Corporation.

Growing Demand for Lightweight Materials will Increase Applications of Epoxy Curing Agents across Industries

Stringent regulatory norms and quality standards are bolstering the use of lightweight materials in various industrial sectors, including aerospace as well as automotive industries. In addition, epoxy curing agents have been witnessing burgeoning demand the manufacturing of printed circuit boards (PCBs) that are vastly used in an exhaustive range of electronic products, such as mobile devices, smartphones, automotive electronics, machinery, and other consumer electronics. Thereby, growing demand for epoxy curing agents as a lightweight raw materials in various industrial applications will continue to hold a significant impact on developments in the epoxy curing agents market in upcoming years.

Epoxy Curing Agents to Find Multiple Applications across Industries; Paints, Coatings, and Inks will Lead the Rally

The epoxy curing agents market is witnessing incremental growth with the increasing demand for epoxy curing agents in a variety of industrial applications. The demand for epoxy curing agents is expected to remain highest, as it is likely to contribute to the market growth with the largest revenue share of approximately US$ 1.8 billion by the end of 2028. However, applications of epoxy curing agents as a composite materials are likely to grow at the fastest growth rate of nearly 5.5% during the period 2018-2028. Surging consumption of composites across various industrial sectors including wind energy generation, electrical materials, and the transportation industry, is expected to boost the epoxy curing agents market in the coming future.

Amines and Polyamines Account for Nearly Half the Revenue Share of the Epoxy Curing Agents Market

Various types of epoxy curing agents, such as amides and polyamides, amines and polyamines, phenolic, and anhydrides, find numerous applications across various industrial sectors. Increasing demand for amines and polyamines in most industrial applications is leading to account for over 48% revenue share in the epoxy curing agents market. However, owing to stringent regulatory norms due to harmful volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emissions vis-à-vis amines and polyamides, end-users in the epoxy curing agents market are shifting to amide and polyamides. Thereby, amines and polyamines are likely to lose their market share to amides and polyamides in the upcoming years.

Important queries addressed in the Epoxy Curing Agents market report:

How will the evolving trends impact the growth of the Epoxy Curing Agents market over the forecast period? Which companies are currently dominating the Epoxy Curing Agents market in terms of market share? How can market players capitalize on the lucrative opportunities in Region 1? What is the projected growth rate of the Epoxy Curing Agents market in various regions during the forecast period? Is the current market scenario favorable for the growth of new market players?

