Surging Investments Towards Innovation to Spur the Growth of the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market 2018 – 2028
Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Analysis
Persistence Market Research, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers. The COVID-19 analysis section within the report offers timely insights regarding the impact of the global pandemic on the market. The presented study also offers data regarding the business and supply chain continuity strategies that are likely to assist stakeholders in the long-run.
As per the report, the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market include, focus towards research and development, innovations, and evolving consumer preferences among others.
Regional Outlook
The report scrutinizes the prospects of the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market in different geographical regions. The scope of innovation, consumer behavior, and regulatory framework of each region is thoroughly analyzed in the presented study.
Distribution-Supply Channel Assessment
The report provides a thorough analysis of the different distribution channels adopted by market players in the global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market along with the market attractiveness analysis of each distribution channel. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the different distribution channels is enclosed in the report.
Product Adoption Analysis
key players in the global vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market are Qualcomm Incorporated, Unex Technology Corp., MediaTek, Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions, Savari, Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Audi AG, AT&T Inc., Daimler AG, etc.
Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market: Regional Outlook
North America is expected to dominate the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market followed by the Asia Pacific and Western Europe region. The primary growth factor in North America is the introduction of connected technologies by automotive vendors to connect vehicles and infrastructure which is boosting the growth of vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market in the U.S. Also, the demand for vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to rise as there is an increase in the adoption of cellular technologies in the region. Also, the rising demand for vehicle telematics and autonomous driving is creating growth opportunities for the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market in the Western Europe region. Latin America and MEA are expected to see the significant growth rate in the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market.
In December 2016, Audi of America, Inc. launched traffic light information, which is one of the latest vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication technology in the U.S. This traffic light information is an Audi connect PRIME feature that enables the car to communicate with infrastructure across the U.S. With the help of traffic light information, the receives real-time signal information from traffic management system that monitors traffic lights via 4G LTE data connection.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Segments
- Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2017
- Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2028
- Supply & Demand Value Chain for Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market
- Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved in Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market
- Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Technology
- Value Chain of Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication
- Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis of Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market includes
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
Key Takeaways from the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Report
- Most effective marketing and distribution channels adopted by market players
- Market attractiveness of various regional markets
- Trends influencing the current dynamics of the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market
- Growth prospects of various market segments post the COVID-19 pandemic
- Leading market players in the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market
