Global Ophthalmoplegia Market Share Analysis by Amritt, Inc., TOPCON CORPORATION, NIDEK CO., LTD., Novartis AG, HOYA Corporation

The global ophthalmoplegia market is registering a substantial CAGR of 8.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the surging incidence of diabetes & other neurological diseases, and rising government initiatives for R&D.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global ophthalmoplegia market are Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, ALLERGAN, Bausch Health, Medline Industries, Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Amritt, Inc., TOPCON CORPORATION, NIDEK CO., LTD., Novartis AG, HOYA Corporation, Abbott, Essilor, Journal of Clinical Ophthalmology and Research, Carl Zeiss AG, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, among others.

Market Definition:

Ophthalmoplegia, also known as extra ocular muscle palsy. It is a paralysis of the additional muscles of the eye that controls eye motions. Nerve fibers that control both eyes in horizontal actions from side-to-side are broken in this circumstance. There are a number of machines and treatments on the market that can heal or enhance the patient’s eyesight.

Market Drivers

Surging incidence of diabetes & other neurological diseases, have fueled the market growth

Rising government initiatives for R&D, fosters the growth of the market

Rising aging population, is helping the market to grow

Changing lifestyle globally, is the major driver for the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Expensive treatments, may hinder the growth of the market

Availability of cheap substitutes, may slow the growth of the market

Segmentation:

By Types

External Ophthalmoplegia Superior Recti Inferior Recti Medial Recti Lateral Recti, Inferior Oblique Superior Oblique Muscles.

Internuclear Opthalmoplegia

By Treatment

Surgery Strabismus Surgery Others

Drug Treatment

Others

By End Users

Hospital & Clinics

Ambulatory Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Apollo Hospitals adopts Abbott’s high sensitive Troponin-I blood test technology. They are working as a team to frame India’s first cardiac registry. The statistics of patients will be collected from Apollo hospitals and also troponin levels checked by Abbott’s High Sensitive Troponin-I blood test. This collaboration will be focusing on to enable patients and physicians to handle cardiac results.

Competitive Analysis:

Global ophthalmoplegia market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ophthalmoplegia market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

