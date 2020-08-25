NURSE CALL SYSTEMS MARKET TREND ANALYSIS TO 2026 | CRITICAL ALERT SYSTEMS, JERON ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INC., CORNELL COMMUNICATIONS
Global Nurse Call Systems Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.45 billion at 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.03 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in healthcare outflow and insurance treatment.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the nurse call systems market are
Hill-Rom Services Inc. (US),
Honeywell International Inc (US),
Siemens (Germany),
Ascom (Switzerland),
Johnson Controls (US),
Azure Healthcare (Australia),
Lismore Instruments Ltd,
Securitas AG (Switzerland),
Inc (US),
WestCall Company,
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (US),
Critical Alert Systems,
Jeron Electronic Systems Inc. (USA),
Cornell Communications (US),
Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (Canada),
Wandsworth Group (UK),
Static Systems Group. (UK),
Legrand (France),
Courtney Thorne nurse call systems (UK),
CARECOM CO., LTD.,
AIPHONE CO., LTD (Japan),
Others
Nurse call systems are equipment used to communicate between patient and medical staff, installed at various healthcare facilities. The nurse call systems play a critical role in emergency notifications and ensuring timely delivery of care. These systems are integrated with various other healthcare IT systems such as the electronic medical records (EMR) in the hospitals. Nurse call systems are highly useful for critical patients which cannot move to call for help. The ease of use and convenience offered by nurse call systems enables healthcare facilities to achieve better patient outcomes and enhanced patient satisfaction which boosts the market.
Nurse Call systems within sheltered accommodation, care homes and hospitals are common place throughout the world. They offer a vital link of communication between patient and carer, it is also use in Residential Care Homes, Nursing Homes, Doctors Surgeries, Hospitals, Mental Health, Dentist Surgeries.
Market Drivers
- Technological advancement and product development in the nurse call system market, this significant act as driver to the market.
- Aging population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases, this significant act as driver to the market.
Market Restraints
- High costs involved in the implementation of nurse call systems, due to the high cost this act as restraint to the market.
- Stringent regulatory environment is the restraint to the market.
Segmentation: Global Nurse Call Systems Market
By Instrument
- Buttons
- Integrated Communication Systems
- Mobile Systems
- Intercom Systems
By Technology
- Wired Systems
- Wireless Systems
By Application
- Emergency Medical Alarms
- Wanderer Control
- Workflow Support
By End Use
- Hospitals
- Clinics and Physician Offices
- Assisted Living Centers and Nursing Homes
- Ambulatory Care Centers
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In July 2016, TekTone launched the Tek-CARE 500 wireless emergency call system. This product received UL 2560 listing for use by senior and independent living facilities. This launch strengthened the company’s portfolio of nurse call systems.
- In June 2016, Ascom Holding AG partnered with AirStrip to link their clinical mobile device applications to provide faster access to live ECG waveform streaming, speeding up decision-making and response time to critical patient events.
Competitive Analysis: Global Nurse Call Systems Market
Global nurse call systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of nurse call systems market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future of global nurse call systems market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Customization of the Report:
- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
