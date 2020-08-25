Meningococcal Vaccines Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities, Forecast 2025

Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market Trends, Overview by Treatment (Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine, Polysaccharide & Subcapsular Vaccine) and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes) – Forecast till 2025

Market Forecast

Meningococcal Vaccines Market has a demand for USD 172 Million doses in 2019. Further, the global estimated supply in 2019 is expected to be 203 Million doses.

Market Synopsis

Meningococcal meningitis is a bacterial infection caused by Neisseria meningitides. Disease incidence is high in West and Central Africa, where historically, serogroup A has been the most important cause of disease. More recently, meningitis outbreaks have gradually been associated with serogroup C, and to a lesser extent, serogroup W.

The meningococcal vaccines market is complex and diverse, with regional variations in serogroup distribution with substantial use outside routine immunization. The vaccine has approximately 29 marketed products targeting various combinations of the six serogroups (A, B, C, W, X, Y).

Market Influencer

Without an increase in production, the existing supply of conjugate MenACWY will be inadequate to meet the demand generated by the rising incidence of serogroups C and W, and the low availability of polysaccharide vaccines. Further, several multivalent, conjugate vaccines by Chinese and Indian manufacturers are in the pipeline, and, if prequalified they will be registered for use in many geographies. Moreover, if they are made available at acceptable prices it could increase global demand in Meningococcal Vaccines Market Trends.

Market Drivers

Rise in prevalence of the meningococcal disease According to a document published by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, in 2017, there were approximately 350 cases of meningococcal disease reported. The disease has an incidence rate of 0.11 cases per 100,000 people in the United States. Any population group can be affected by the disease, with maximum prevalence in children younger than one-year-old and a second peak in adolescence. Adolescents and young adults, ranging from 16 to 23 years old, have the highest rates of meningococcal disease. Further, increasing incidence of meningococcal disease in West and Central Africa regions is expected to drive the demand in the African region

Booming mortality of the meningococcal disease is leading to increasing demand for the vaccines Approximately 10 to 15 in 100 people affected with meningococcal disease will face mortality. Further, up to 1 in 5 survivors will have long-term disabilities, such as loss of limb, deafness, and damage to the nervous system brain among others

Escalating positive results with the vaccines to boost the demand in the market

Growing research and development activities by prominent players in the industry

Market Restraints

Withdrawn production of polysaccharide vaccines has resulted in reduced country access, particularly for MICs in various regions. For example, Sanofi Pasteur, manufacturer of Menomune, declared in 2017 that the company is discontinuing the production of the vaccine. With the production of Menomune at hold, there were no polysaccharide vaccines approved for use in the United States

Meningococcal Vaccines Market Segmentation

By treatment, the market is segmented into Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine, Polysaccharide, Subcapsular Vaccine.

Meningococcal A conjugate vaccine is significantly used in mass campaigns across affected regions like Africa. Since 2010, the vaccine has significantly decreased meningococcal disease incidence in the region. However, the demand for meningococcal A conjugate in the country remains uncertain given that national immunization program adoptions are based on the timing of Gavi funding decisions, the country’s readiness, and competing for vaccine introduction priorities.

In the polysaccharide segment, products such as MenACWY vaccines are in high demand. MenACWY vaccine is the most desirable combination, given its broader serotype coverage. MenACWY specifically has nine products that are available across polysaccharide and conjugate product segments, but conjugate products are suggested for use in routine immunization activities.

Moreover, the demand and supply of Subcap MenB vaccines is restricted to HICs and influenced by their acceptance into NIPs. Improved uptake of MenB vaccines is expected in the coming years but will likely be moderate and limited to high-income markets given the high price and competing interest of introducing MenACWY conjugate.

By end-user, the market is segmented into Hospital & Clinical, Research Laboratories, and Academic Institutes

Hospitals and clinics control the global market for meningococcal vaccines. The high growth of hospitals and clinics segment is attributed to the increasing application of vaccines in these healthcare facilities in conjunction with the growing prevalence and incidence of the meningococcal disease.

Moreover, research laboratories and academic institutes take up the second-largest share due to the boost in research and development in the market.

By region, the market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

In the global market, China is expected to have the largest market share, which accounts for approximately 35% of the global demand. This is primarily due to polysaccharide products, which currently comprise 84% of China’s demand. Chinese suppliers presently focus only on meeting the demand of the domestic market, but some of the manufacturers have indicated interest in the global market as well. The dynamic product pipeline with several multivalent conjugate products in development may trigger changes in the future supply mix of the Chinese market. Moreover, in China, non-routine use (excluding campaigns) accounts for an estimated 9 million doses in 2019, which may help to sustain the huge market share in the forecast period.

UNICEF foresees all 26 African countries in the meningitis belt, which have completed mass campaigns in 2016. In 2015, seven countries in the region were introduced with meningococcal A conjugate vaccine through their mass campaigns and targeted a population of 233 million. Further, during 2016-2018, UNICEF introduced meningococcal A conjugate vaccine in 26 countries. Ghana was the first country to be introduced with the vaccine into its RI schedule in 2016. Also, four other countries including Mali, Niger, Nigeria, and Sudan introduced the vaccine into RI programs in 2016.

Key Developments in the Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market

In 2018, Pfizer granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for Trumenba (Meningococcal Group B Vaccine). This vaccine plays a major role in the prevention of invasive meningococcal B disease in children aged 1 to 9 years

In 2018, GSK’s meningitis B vaccine Bexsero received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the US FDA for prevention of Invasive Meningococcal Disease for children 2-10 years of age

In 2015, Novartis Bexsero vaccine was approved by the FDA for the prevention of meningitis B. This vaccine is used as active immunization to prevent invasive meningococcal disease caused by serogroup B

Key Players

Baxter international

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

JN-International Medical Corporation

Serum Institute of India Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline

BIO-MED

Others

