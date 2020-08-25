Jet Bridge Market: Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Growth Insight, Trends, Leaders, Services and Future Forecast to 2024

Recent report published by research nester titled “Jet Bridge Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the global jet bridge market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by structure, by elevation system, by movement type and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global jet bridge market is segmented into product type such as apron drive bridge (mobile telescopic bridges), nose loader bridge, t-bridge, commuter bridges and over the wing bridges. Among these segments, apron drive bridge segment is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.

Request Sample To Learn More About This Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-429

Further, apron drive bridges are preferred by most of airports due to features of apron drive bridges such as higher flexibility. Additionally, apron drive bridges can easily accommodate with wide range of aircrafts and can be easily installed at big as well as small airports. Such beneficiary features of apron drive bridges are major factors which are expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Global jet bridge market is expected to flourish at 8.7% CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, the global jet bridge market was valued at USD 760.9 Million in 2016 and is expected to reach at considerable revenue by the end of 2024.

Increasing passenger traffic at airports and improving airport infrastructure are some of the major factors which are expected to drive the growth of global jet bridge market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing number of regional airports in developing countries is also expected to fuel the demand for jet bridges in near future.

The movable jet bridge segment by movement type is likely to grow at remarkable pace during the forecast period. Higher flexibility and better alignment with aircrafts are the features of movable jet bridges which are envisioned to foster the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Increasing Flying Age Population

According to International Air Transport Association (IATA), there are around 4.9 Billion flying age population in all over the world. Growing flying age population (people within the ages of 15 and 64) is a major concern which is increasing the demand for jet bridges at the airports.

Enhancement in Airport Infrastructure

Continuous improvements in airport infrastructure and increasing concerns regarding safety of passengers are key factors which are fueling the demand for jet bridges globally.

However, high initial cost required in installation of jet bridge, low adoption rate in small airports are some of the key factors that are likely to inhibit the growth of the jet bridge market in the near future.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global jet bridge market which includes company profiling:

JBT Corporation, Adelte Airport Technologies, Avicorp Middle East, CIMC Airport Facilities, Thyssenkrupp Airport System, Ameribridge Inc., Deerns and FMT Airport System.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry @https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-429

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global jet bridge market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

About Research Nester:

Research Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

AJ Daniel

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919