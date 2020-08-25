Forklift Market Size, In-depth Analysis Report and Global Forecast to 2026

The global Forklift Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2020-2026 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the Forklift market include Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Co., Ltd., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Toyota Industries Corporation, Crown Equipment Corporation, Jungheinrich AG. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers& acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Forklift sale is foreseen to grow at a significant rate, driven mainly by the expansion of manufacturing and logistic sector. Rising demand for the forklift is prompted mainly by the growth of the e-commerce industry; there is an increase in online shopping and direct-to-consumer shipments. Seeing the rise of the e-commerce sector, warehouses are hiring more forklifts to keep up with the demand. Several macroeconomic factors such as labour shortages, soaring labour cost, and work pressure is expected to spur the demandsubstaintial rate. An increasing number of the customer is expressing a preference for electric forklift over LPG and diesel-powered trucks due to raising consciousness about the environment. Thus, to support ambitious climate change strategies manufacturers are intensifying investments in the electric segment.However, the high initial cost of and shortage of skilled labour is restraining the demand growth.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of Forklift.

Market Segmentation

The entire Forklift market has been sub-categorized into fuel, application, and class. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Application

Manufacturing

Wholesale & Retail Distribution

Freight& Logistics

Others

By Fuel

Diesel

Electric

Gasoline

Others

By Class

Class 1

Class 2

Class 3

Class 4

Other

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Forklift market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

