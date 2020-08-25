Textile Recycling Market Size, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2026

The global Textile Recycling Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2020-2026 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the textile recycling market include Anandi Enterprises, American Textile Recycling Service, Boer Group Recycling Solutions, I:Collect GmbH, Infinited Fiber Company, Patagonia, Prokotex, Retex Textiles, Unifi, Inc. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers& acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The global textile recycling market is witnessing strong growth. The market is primarily driven by growing environmental concern and depletion of raw materials. Besides this, accelerating production of synthetic and polyester fabrics have directed to the high emission level of greenhouse gases, which is, in turn, fueling the demand on a global scale. In addition to this, the growing awareness among people towards the importance of recycling old clothes coupled with the increasing number of collection bins for cloth sorting, have further propelled the market growth.

Market Segmentation

The entire textile recycling market has been sub-categorized into product type, textile waste, distribution channel and end-user. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Product Type

Cotton Recycling

Wool Recycling

Polyester & Polyester Fiber Recycling

Nylon & Nylon Fiber Recycling

Other

By Textile Waste

Pre-consumer Textile

Post-consumer Textile

By Distribution Channel

Online Channel

Retail & Departmental Store

By End-Users

Apparel

Industrial

Home Furnishings

Non-woven

Other

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for textile recycling market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

