Rental Construction Equipment Market Size, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2026

The global Rental Construction Equipment Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2020-2026 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the Rental Construction Equipment market include United Rentals Inc., Kanmoto Co. Ltd.,CNH Industrial,Liebherr-International AG, Caterpillar Inc. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers& acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The rental construction equipment market is emerging as the fastest-growing market. Infrastructure segment is the key driver for the market. The sector is highly responsible for overall demand. Growing focus of countries towards developing infrastructure and broad-based economic push supported by favourable policy regime has led the market to become the fastest growing. The main reason for the overall fast development of the market is a capital release, maintenance, compliance with standard and regulations, and most comprehensive range of state-of-the-art equipment. Renting facility offer constructor a capital relief, improved cost control, reduction of maintenance cost and reduction in transportation fleets. Thus, owing to the above factors, the rental business is witnessing strong growth. Many prominent construction equipment manufacturers have set up renting distribution business as many construction equipment users are preferring pay-as-use model as an optimal way to do business.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of Rental Construction Equipment.

Market Segmentation

The entire Rental Construction Equipment market has been sub-categorized into product and category. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Product

Cranes

Backhoe

Loaders

Excavators

Dump Trucks

Others

By Category

Earth Moving

Material Handling

Road Building & Concrete

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Rental Construction Equipment market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

