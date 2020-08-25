Automotive Sensors Market Size, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2026

The global Automotive Sensors Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2020-2026 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the Automotive Sensors market include Robert Bosch, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Denso Corporation, and Infineon. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers& acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The key factor driving the market are growing middle class and growing consumer demand for ease, comfort and safety. The growing percentage of middle class is positively impacting the automotive industry. The upper economic class is turning towards luxury and premium vehicles equipped with all the modern technologies such as internet of things. Today safety has become a foremost priority for the automotive consumers. Due to the growing consumer expectations and standardized government regulations automakers have to incorporate the necessary safety systems. These systems consist of electronic control units, micro-controller units, and various sensors.Thus, the demand for comfort and safety is in a way proving to be beneficial for automotive sensor market.Electrification of vehicle is a major trend creating opportunity for market. To cope up with the increasing stringency and standardization of emissions testing, electrification seems the most probable alternative for the automotive industry.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of Automotive Sensors.

Market Segmentation

The entire Automotive Sensors market has been sub-categorized into type, application, and vehicle. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Type

Temperature Sensor

Speed Sensor

Position Sensor

Interior Sensor

Image Sensor

Others

By Vehicle

Temperature Sensor

Speed Sensor

Position Sensor

Interior Sensor

Image Sensor

Others

By Application

Powertrain

Chassis

Exhaust

Safety & Control

Body Electronics

Telematics

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Automotive Sensors market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

