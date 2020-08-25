Software-Defined Perimeter Market Size, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2026

The global Software-Defined Perimeter Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2020-2026 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the software-defined perimeter market include CatBird Networks Inc., Certes Networks Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., EMC RSA, Fortinet Inc., Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Symantec Corporation. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers& acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

A surge in the adoption of cloud computing, high demands for scalable and programmable security architectures, strict data compliance requirements is expected to steer the growth. As the employees are more familiar with their personal devices thus perform more productively and efficiently at work. This emerging trend of BYOD and IoT is predicted to drive software-defined perimeter global markets. The key focus of this security approach is to reduce network-based attacks. As cyber-attacks (distributed denial of service, Advanced persistent threats) are increasing persistently, a software-defined perimeter serves as an efficient and strong defense tool. Thus, creating favorable prospects in the market. A surge in demand for cloud-based solutions is also foreseen to impact the worldwide growth of the software-defined perimeter market in a positive way.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of software-defined perimeter.

Market Segmentation

The entire software-defined perimeter market has been sub-categorized into enforcement point, deployment, organization and application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Enforcement Point

Gateway

Controller

End-Point

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By Organization

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Application

Defense

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Ecommerce & Retail

Healthcare

Government

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for software-defined perimeter market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

