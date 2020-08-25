Lucrative Opportunities in North America to Propel the Growth of the Facial Prosthetics Market 2018 – 2028

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Facial Prosthetics market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Facial Prosthetics market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Facial Prosthetics market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

As per the report, the global Facial Prosthetics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Facial Prosthetics , surge in research and development and more.

key players in the market. But the high maintenance of the facial prosthetics and high cost of facial prosthetics is the restraining factor in the facial prosthetic market.

The global Facial Prosthetics Market is segmented on basis of Product type, Material type and end user.

The Facial Prosthetics market can be Segmented by Product Type: Auricular Prosthetics Ocular Prosthetics Nasal Prosthetics Mid-facial Prosthetics



The Facial Prosthetics market can be Segmented by Material Type: Plastics Acrylics Polyurethane Polyethylene Ceramics Metals Titanium Aluminum Alloys Composites Carbon fibers Silicon Elastomers



Segmentation by End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers



On the basis of material of construction titanium, other metals and alloys segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the wide use of titanium in mid-facial prosthetics. Ocular prosthetics contributes to the large share of this market attributed to the availability and large usage of ocular prosthetics in intraocular malignancies, severe oculo-orbital traumas cases. Whereas, among end users hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers is anticipated to register highest growth rate over the forecast period.

Based on geography, global facial prosthetics market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding China, China and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the facial prosthetics market during the forecast period due to favorable reimbursement scenario. Europe is expected to take a large share in the global facial prosthetics market during the forecast period because of the presence of many companies in the region Asia Pacific is expected to register lucrative growth in facial prosthetic market owning to lower surgical cost.

Some of the key players involved in global facial prosthetics market Zimmer Biomet, Stryker corporation, KLS Martin group, Medartis AG , Mentor worldwide LLC, Implantech Inc. and Johnson & Johnson, Spectrum Medical Designs, Kanghui Medical Innovation Co. Ltd. etc.

