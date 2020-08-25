Paint & Coating Market Size, Key Players & Global Analysis Report 2019 to 2026

The global Paint & Coating Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2020-2026 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the Paint & Coating market include PPG Industries, AkzoNobel N.V., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., BASF S.E., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers& acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The market growth is closely linked with business and industrial development.The large scale contribution is represented by the automobile and construction industry. Apart from booming automotive and construction industry, the emergence of millennials, growing spending power provided momentum to the growth. The Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is booming in the field of infrastructure and industrial development. Rapid industrialization and improvements in the infrastructure such as transport, energy and communication is providingaccelarationregional growth. However, stringent regulation on VOC is foreseen to hamper the market growth during the timespan. The market landscape is highly competitive and challenging. There have been a number of merger and acquisition mostly from European and North Americas companies.

The report covers Porter's Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of Paint & Coating.

Market Segmentation

The entire Paint & Coating market has been sub-categorized into product, resin and application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Product

Water Based

Solvent Based

Powder Based

By Resin

Alkyd

Epoxy

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Polyester

Vinyl

Others

By Application

Decorative/Architectural

Automotive OEM

Aerospace

Marine

Packaging

Auto Refinish

Other

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Paint & Coating market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

