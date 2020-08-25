Dried Blood Spot Collection Cards Market Size, Key Players & Global Analysis Report 2019 to 2026

The global Dried Blood Spot Collection Cards Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2020-2026 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the dried blood spot collection cards market include Qiagen, PerkinElmer, Roche, Shimazdu (Novilytic Labs), Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Pall Corporation, Eastern Business Forms Inc., ARCHIMEDlife, Centogene AG. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers& acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

These collection cards offer a cost-effective and minimally invasive method for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. With DBS, the samples can be collected, transported and preserved with ease, especially in the rural areas wherethere is adearthof necessary infrastructure for quality assured venipuncture.Usage of these cards for serological diagnostics of autoimmune or contagious diseases is anticipated to drive its market growth. However, contamination risks, complete dependence on adequate sampling and spot inconsistencies impose intricate clinical validation, thus inhibiting market growth in future.The mostcommonly accepted clinical use of these collection cards includes NBS programs, focusingon diagnosis of congenital diseases or metabolic disorders in infants. This is another factor expected to boost the dried blood spot collection cards market.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of dried blood spot collection cards.

Market Segmentation

The entire dried blood spot collection cards market has been sub-categorized into application and card type. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Application

New Born Screening (NBS)

Infectious Disease Testing

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Forensics

Other Applications

By Card Type

Whatman 903

Ahlstrom 226

FTA

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for dried blood spot collection cards market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

