LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Abrasion-resistive Coatings market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Abrasion-resistive Coatings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Abrasion-resistive Coatings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Abrasion-resistive Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Abrasion-resistive Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Abrasion-resistive Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Abrasion-resistive Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Abrasion-resistive Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Abrasion-resistive Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Abrasion-resistive Coatings Market Research Report: Henkel, Hardide Coatings, Metal Coatings Corp, Impreglon, Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc, Jotun AS, Sika AG

Global Abrasion-resistive Coatings Market Segmentation by Product: Epoxy-based Coatings, Epoxy- and additive-based Coatings, Epoxy-based fast-curing Coatings, UV-curable hard Coatings

Global Abrasion-resistive Coatings Market Segmentation by Application: Surface Wearing/Abrasion, Extreme Corrosion/Erosion, Coarse Particle Abrasion, Fine Particle Abrasion, Other

The Abrasion-resistive Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Abrasion-resistive Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Abrasion-resistive Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Abrasion-resistive Coatings Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Abrasion-resistive Coatings Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Epoxy-based Coatings

1.3.3 Epoxy- and additive-based Coatings

1.3.4 Epoxy-based fast-curing Coatings

1.3.5 UV-curable hard Coatings

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Abrasion-resistive Coatings Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Surface Wearing/Abrasion

1.4.3 Extreme Corrosion/Erosion

1.4.4 Coarse Particle Abrasion

1.4.5 Fine Particle Abrasion

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Abrasion-resistive Coatings Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Abrasion-resistive Coatings Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Abrasion-resistive Coatings Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Abrasion-resistive Coatings Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Abrasion-resistive Coatings Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Abrasion-resistive Coatings Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Abrasion-resistive Coatings Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Abrasion-resistive Coatings Industry Trends

2.4.1 Abrasion-resistive Coatings Market Trends

2.4.2 Abrasion-resistive Coatings Market Drivers

2.4.3 Abrasion-resistive Coatings Market Challenges

2.4.4 Abrasion-resistive Coatings Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Abrasion-resistive Coatings Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Abrasion-resistive Coatings Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Abrasion-resistive Coatings Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Abrasion-resistive Coatings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Abrasion-resistive Coatings Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Abrasion-resistive Coatings by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Abrasion-resistive Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Abrasion-resistive Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Abrasion-resistive Coatings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Abrasion-resistive Coatings as of 2019)

3.4 Global Abrasion-resistive Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Abrasion-resistive Coatings Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Abrasion-resistive Coatings Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Abrasion-resistive Coatings Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Abrasion-resistive Coatings Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Abrasion-resistive Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Abrasion-resistive Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Abrasion-resistive Coatings Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Abrasion-resistive Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Abrasion-resistive Coatings Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Abrasion-resistive Coatings Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Abrasion-resistive Coatings Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Abrasion-resistive Coatings Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Abrasion-resistive Coatings Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Abrasion-resistive Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Abrasion-resistive Coatings Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Abrasion-resistive Coatings Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Abrasion-resistive Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Abrasion-resistive Coatings Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Abrasion-resistive Coatings Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Abrasion-resistive Coatings Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Abrasion-resistive Coatings Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Abrasion-resistive Coatings Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Abrasion-resistive Coatings Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Abrasion-resistive Coatings Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Abrasion-resistive Coatings Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Abrasion-resistive Coatings Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Abrasion-resistive Coatings Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Abrasion-resistive Coatings Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Abrasion-resistive Coatings Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Abrasion-resistive Coatings Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Abrasion-resistive Coatings Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Abrasion-resistive Coatings Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Abrasion-resistive Coatings Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Abrasion-resistive Coatings Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Abrasion-resistive Coatings Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Abrasion-resistive Coatings Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Abrasion-resistive Coatings Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Abrasion-resistive Coatings Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Abrasion-resistive Coatings Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Abrasion-resistive Coatings Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Abrasion-resistive Coatings Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Abrasion-resistive Coatings Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Abrasion-resistive Coatings Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Abrasion-resistive Coatings Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Abrasion-resistive Coatings Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Abrasion-resistive Coatings Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Abrasion-resistive Coatings Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Abrasion-resistive Coatings Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Abrasion-resistive Coatings Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Henkel

11.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information

11.1.2 Henkel Business Overview

11.1.3 Henkel Abrasion-resistive Coatings Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Henkel Abrasion-resistive Coatings Products and Services

11.1.5 Henkel SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Henkel Recent Developments

11.2 Hardide Coatings

11.2.1 Hardide Coatings Corporation Information

11.2.2 Hardide Coatings Business Overview

11.2.3 Hardide Coatings Abrasion-resistive Coatings Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Hardide Coatings Abrasion-resistive Coatings Products and Services

11.2.5 Hardide Coatings SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Hardide Coatings Recent Developments

11.3 Metal Coatings Corp

11.3.1 Metal Coatings Corp Corporation Information

11.3.2 Metal Coatings Corp Business Overview

11.3.3 Metal Coatings Corp Abrasion-resistive Coatings Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Metal Coatings Corp Abrasion-resistive Coatings Products and Services

11.3.5 Metal Coatings Corp SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Metal Coatings Corp Recent Developments

11.4 Impreglon

11.4.1 Impreglon Corporation Information

11.4.2 Impreglon Business Overview

11.4.3 Impreglon Abrasion-resistive Coatings Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Impreglon Abrasion-resistive Coatings Products and Services

11.4.5 Impreglon SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Impreglon Recent Developments

11.5 Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc

11.5.1 Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc Corporation Information

11.5.2 Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc Business Overview

11.5.3 Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc Abrasion-resistive Coatings Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc Abrasion-resistive Coatings Products and Services

11.5.5 Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc Recent Developments

11.6 Jotun AS

11.6.1 Jotun AS Corporation Information

11.6.2 Jotun AS Business Overview

11.6.3 Jotun AS Abrasion-resistive Coatings Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Jotun AS Abrasion-resistive Coatings Products and Services

11.6.5 Jotun AS SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Jotun AS Recent Developments

11.7 Sika AG

11.7.1 Sika AG Corporation Information

11.7.2 Sika AG Business Overview

11.7.3 Sika AG Abrasion-resistive Coatings Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Sika AG Abrasion-resistive Coatings Products and Services

11.7.5 Sika AG SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Sika AG Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Abrasion-resistive Coatings Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Abrasion-resistive Coatings Sales Channels

12.2.2 Abrasion-resistive Coatings Distributors

12.3 Abrasion-resistive Coatings Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Abrasion-resistive Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Abrasion-resistive Coatings Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Abrasion-resistive Coatings Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Abrasion-resistive Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Abrasion-resistive Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Abrasion-resistive Coatings Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Abrasion-resistive Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Abrasion-resistive Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Abrasion-resistive Coatings Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Abrasion-resistive Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Abrasion-resistive Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Abrasion-resistive Coatings Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Abrasion-resistive Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Abrasion-resistive Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Abrasion-resistive Coatings Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Abrasion-resistive Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Abrasion-resistive Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Abrasion-resistive Coatings Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

