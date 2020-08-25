Vehicle Electrification Market Size, In-depth Analysis Report and Global Forecast to 2026

The global Vehicle Electrification Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2020-2026 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the vehicle electrification market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Denso Corporation, TRW Automotive Holdings Corp., Aptiv PLC, Nexteer Automotive, Borgwarner Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Rising demand for environmental friendly automotive along populace and increased stringent government regarding fuel-efficiency inclination and carbon footprint declination are the key factors that drive the market demand. In addition to this, growing awareness towards the environment along with drastic effects that the usage of ICE automotive, which turns in propelling the market growth during the forecast period. Though, technological advancement in electric fuelling stations and battery backup of the batteries is anticipated to create potential opportunities for vehicle electrification market in the coming year. However, high costs associated with the electrification process and overall system may hamper the market growth.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each product and hybridization segment in the global market of vehicle electrification.

Market Segmentation

The entire vehicle electrification market has been sub-categorized into product and hybridization. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Product

Start/stop System

Electric Power Steering (EPS)

Liquid Heater PTC

Integrated Starter Generator (ISG)

Starter Motor & Alternator

Actuators

Other

By Hybridization

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for vehicle electrification market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

