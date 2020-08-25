The Daily Chronicle

Global Underground Mining Equipment Market 2020 Analysis Forecast to 2024 by Key Players, Types, Applications

News

By sambit.k 25th August 2020

Global Underground Mining Equipment

This report focuses on “Global Underground Mining Equipment Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Underground Mining Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Underground Mining Equipment :

  • Global Underground Mining Equipment is the mining equipment used in the underground. Underground mining is a technique used to access ores and valuable minerals in the ground by digging into the ground to extract them.

    Global Underground Mining Equipment Market Manufactures:

  • Caterpillar
  • Komatsu (Joy Global)
  • Volvo
  • Hitachi Construction Machinery
  • Sandvik
  • Atlas Copco
  • Metso
  • ThyssenKrupp
  • Liebherr-International
  • ZMJ
  • FLSmidth
  • Doosan Infracore
  • China Coal Group

    Global Underground Mining Equipment Market Types:

  • Longwall
  • Room and Pillar

    Global Underground Mining Equipment Market Applications:

  • Coal Mining
  • Metal Mining
  • Mineral Mining

    Scope of this Report:

  • Underground mining involves mineral production by extracting natural resources such as metals, coal, and minerals, including iron ore, titanium, bauxite, and copper, and various non-metallic products from beneath the earthâ€™s surface. The mining methods required for underground extraction are selected based on parameters such as geographical conditions, spatial and geometric characteristics, the economic value of ore, estimated operational costs, and availability of raw materials. Globally, APAC region generates the highest consumption value, followed by the North America, Europe, South America and Africa. The growing mining activities in developing countries of APAC such as China, India, and Australia, are the major factors influencing the growth of the market. Also, the growing demand from coal industry will drive the underground mining equipment market.
  • The coal mining sector was the highest revenue generator with over 40.21% market share in 2016, and this growth will continue through the forecast period. The energy industry is a significant end-user of mined coal products, as coal being a vital resource for energy production. Also, following the rapid growth in urbanization and industrialization, the demand for power generation has increased, thus triggering coal mining activities.
  • The worldwide market for Global Underground Mining Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.9% over the next five years, will reach 24100 million USD in 2024, from 17300 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Underground Mining Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Global Underground Mining Equipment Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the Global Underground Mining Equipment market?
    • How will the Global Underground Mining Equipment market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the Global Underground Mining Equipment market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the Global Underground Mining Equipment market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Global Underground Mining Equipment market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Underground Mining Equipment product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Underground Mining Equipment , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Underground Mining Equipment in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Underground Mining Equipment competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Underground Mining Equipment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Global Underground Mining Equipment Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Global Underground Mining Equipment Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Global Underground Mining Equipment Type and Applications

    2.1.3 Manufacture Global Underground Mining Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Underground Mining Equipment Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Underground Mining Equipment Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Underground Mining Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Global Underground Mining Equipment Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Global Underground Mining Equipment Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

