This report focuses on “Global Underground Mining Equipment Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Underground Mining Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Underground Mining Equipment :

Global Underground Mining Equipment is the mining equipment used in the underground. Underground mining is a technique used to access ores and valuable minerals in the ground by digging into the ground to extract them.

Caterpillar

Komatsu (Joy Global)

Volvo

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Sandvik

Atlas Copco

Metso

ThyssenKrupp

Liebherr-International

ZMJ

FLSmidth

Doosan Infracore

China Coal Group Global Underground Mining Equipment Market Types:

Longwall

Room and Pillar Global Underground Mining Equipment Market Applications:

Coal Mining

Metal Mining

Mineral Mining

Underground mining involves mineral production by extracting natural resources such as metals, coal, and minerals, including iron ore, titanium, bauxite, and copper, and various non-metallic products from beneath the earthâ€™s surface. The mining methods required for underground extraction are selected based on parameters such as geographical conditions, spatial and geometric characteristics, the economic value of ore, estimated operational costs, and availability of raw materials. Globally, APAC region generates the highest consumption value, followed by the North America, Europe, South America and Africa. The growing mining activities in developing countries of APAC such as China, India, and Australia, are the major factors influencing the growth of the market. Also, the growing demand from coal industry will drive the underground mining equipment market.

The coal mining sector was the highest revenue generator with over 40.21% market share in 2016, and this growth will continue through the forecast period. The energy industry is a significant end-user of mined coal products, as coal being a vital resource for energy production. Also, following the rapid growth in urbanization and industrialization, the demand for power generation has increased, thus triggering coal mining activities.

The worldwide market for Global Underground Mining Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.9% over the next five years, will reach 24100 million USD in 2024, from 17300 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.