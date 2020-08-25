The Daily Chronicle

Modular Homes Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Modular Homes Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024

25th August 2020

Modular Homes

This report focuses on “Modular Homes Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Modular Homes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Modular Homes:

  • Modular homes are residences built in a controlled factory environment in sections, or modules, and then transported to the construction site. There, they are installed on permanent foundations and completed by professional installers.

    Modular Homes Market Manufactures:

  • Bouygues Construction
  • Lendlease Corporation
  • Laing O’rourke
  • Seikisui House
  • Clayton Homes
  • Champion
  • Modular Space Corporation
  • Daiwa House
  • Cavco Industries, Inc.
  • Algeco Scotsman
  • Red Sea Housing
  • Redman Homes
  • Fleetwood Australia
  • Kwikspace Modular Buildings
  • Horizon North Logistics
  • Kleusberg GmbH & Co. Kg
  • KEE Katerra
  • Pleasant Valley Homes
  • Alta-Fab Structures
  • Art’s Way Manufacturing
  • NRB Inc.
  • Wernick Group
  • Westchester Modular Homes
  • Modscape
  • Pratt Construction Incorporated
  • Koma Modular
  • New Era Homes
  • Guerdon Enterprises LLC
  • Hickory Group
  • Lebanon Valley Homes

    Modular Homes Market Types:

  • Ranch
  • Cape Cod
  • Two-story homes
  • Cabin/Chalet

    Modular Homes Market Applications:

  • 999 sq ft Floor
  • 1000 sq ft – 1499 sq ft Floor
  • 1500 sq ft – 1999 sq ft Floor
  • 2000 sq ft – 2499 sq ft Floor
  • More than 2500 sq ft Floor

    Scope of this Report:

  • Modular Homes may be used for long-term, temporary or permanent facilities, such as construction camps, schools and classrooms, civilian and military housing, and industrial facilities. Modular Homes are used in remote and rural areas where conventional construction may not be reasonable or possible, for example, the Halley VI accommodation pods used for a BAS Antarctic expedition. Other uses have included churches, health care facilities, sales and retail offices, fast food restaurants and cruise ship construction. They can also be used in areas that have weather concerns, such as hurricanes.
  • The worldwide market for Modular Homes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 49300 million USD in 2024, from 42800 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Modular Homes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Modular Homes Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Modular Homes market?
    • How will the global Modular Homes market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Modular Homes market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Modular Homes market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Modular Homes market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Modular Homes product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Modular Homes, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Modular Homes in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Modular Homes competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Modular Homes breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Modular Homes Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Modular Homes Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Modular Homes Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Modular Homes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Modular Homes Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Modular Homes Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Modular Homes Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Modular Homes Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Modular Homes Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

