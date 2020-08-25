Modular Homes Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Modular Homes Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Modular Homes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Modular Homes:

About Modular Homes:

Modular homes are residences built in a controlled factory environment in sections, or modules, and then transported to the construction site. There, they are installed on permanent foundations and completed by professional installers.

Bouygues Construction

Lendlease Corporation

Laing O’rourke

Seikisui House

Clayton Homes

Champion

Modular Space Corporation

Daiwa House

Cavco Industries, Inc.

Algeco Scotsman

Red Sea Housing

Redman Homes

Fleetwood Australia

Kwikspace Modular Buildings

Horizon North Logistics

Kleusberg GmbH & Co. Kg

KEE Katerra

Pleasant Valley Homes

Alta-Fab Structures

Art’s Way Manufacturing

NRB Inc.

Wernick Group

Westchester Modular Homes

Modscape

Pratt Construction Incorporated

Koma Modular

New Era Homes

Guerdon Enterprises LLC

Hickory Group

Modular Homes Market Types:

Ranch

Cape Cod

Two-story homes

Modular Homes Market Applications:

999 sq ft Floor

1000 sq ft – 1499 sq ft Floor

1500 sq ft – 1999 sq ft Floor

2000 sq ft – 2499 sq ft Floor

More than 2500 sq ft Floor

Modular Homes may be used for long-term, temporary or permanent facilities, such as construction camps, schools and classrooms, civilian and military housing, and industrial facilities. Modular Homes are used in remote and rural areas where conventional construction may not be reasonable or possible, for example, the Halley VI accommodation pods used for a BAS Antarctic expedition. Other uses have included churches, health care facilities, sales and retail offices, fast food restaurants and cruise ship construction. They can also be used in areas that have weather concerns, such as hurricanes.

The worldwide market for Modular Homes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 49300 million USD in 2024, from 42800 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.