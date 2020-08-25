Global Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 Market 2020 Analysis Forecast to 2024 by Key Players, Types, Applications | Absolute Reports

Global “Global Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 in these regions. This report also studies the Global Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 :

Rho associated coiled-coil containing protein kinase 2 is a protein that in humans is encoded by the ROCK2 gene. The protein encoded by this gene is a serine/threonine kinase that regulates cytokinesis, smooth muscle contraction, the formation of actin stress fibers and focal adhesions, and the activation of the c-fos serum response element. This protein, which is an isozyme of ROCK1, is a target for the small GTPase Rho. Global Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 Market Manufactures:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Kadmon Corporation

BioAxone BioSciences Inc

Redx Pharma

Angion Biomedica

DWTI

HitGen LTD Global Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 Market Types:

Type I

Type II Global Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 Market Applications:

Glaucoma

Spinal Cord

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Immune Therapy

Scope of this Report:

In the last several years, global market of Global Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 68%. In 2017, Global Market Size of Global Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 is nearly 850 K USD.

For developing product, there are 1 product in Phase 3, 2 products in Phase 2, 0 products in Phase 1 and 6 products in Preclinical. The total investment for Global Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 developing is around 88 M USD in 2017.

The Application of Global Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 includes Glaucoma, Spinal Cord, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Immune Therapy and Others, and the proportion of R&D Investmen for Glaucoma in 2017 is about 67%, and the proportion is in decrease trend from 2012 to 2016.