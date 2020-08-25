Global X-Ray Generator Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

About Global X-Ray Generator :

X-ray generator is a device that produces X-rays. Together with an X-ray detector, it is commonly used in a variety of applications including medicine, fluorescence, electronic assembly inspection, and measurement of material thickness in manufacturing operations. In medical applications, X-ray generators are used by radiographers to acquire x-ray images of the internal structures (e.g., bones) of living organisms, and also in sterilization.

Innomed Medical Global X-Ray Generator Market Types:

Scope of this Report:

The classification of X-ray Generator includes Stationary X-ray Generator and Portable X-ray Generator. The proportion of Stationary X-ray Generator in 2016 is about 67%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

X-ray Generator is widely used in Industrial Use, Medical Use and other field. The most proportion of X-ray Generator is Medical Use, and the proportion in 2016 is 56%. The trend of Medical Use is stable.

North America is the largest supplier of X-ray Generator, with a production market share nearly 49% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of X-ray Generator, enjoying production market share nearly 25% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 38% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 30%.

The worldwide market for Global X-Ray Generator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 520 million USD in 2024, from 420 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.