Pea Protein Isolate Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

Pea Protein Isolate Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

By sambit.k 25th August 2020

Pea Protein Isolate

This report focuses on “Pea Protein Isolate Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pea Protein Isolate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Pea Protein Isolate:

  • Pea protein isolate is a food additive with a neutral taste which is extracted from pea, and has a typical legume amino acid profile.

    Pea Protein Isolate Market Manufactures:

  • Emsland Group
  • Roquette
  • Cosucra
  • Nutri-Pea
  • Shuangta Food
  • Yantai Oriental Protein Tech
  • Shandong Jianyuan Foods
  • Shandong Huatai Food

    Pea Protein Isolate Market Types:

  • Low Purity Pea Protein Isolate (75%-80%)
  • Medium Purity Pea Protein Isolate (80%-85%)
  • High Purity Pea Protein Isolate (>85%)

    Pea Protein Isolate Market Applications:

  • Sports Nutrition Food
  • Energy Drinks
  • Health Food
  • Pet Food
  • Other

    Scope of this Report:

  • Although the market prospect of pea protein is very good, but there is a potential threat. That is pea protein and pea starch shares the same production line. Strictly speaking, pea protein is a byproduct of pea starch. Although Europe produces a large amount of pea protein, large amount of pea starch was also produced and could not be consumed locally. the main areas of consumption of pea starch are in the Asia Pacific region. But the whole Asia Pacific region is not enough to consume the whole pea starch, which wastes the resource of pea processing. Therefore, the development of pea protein requires a balance between the two product.
  • The worldwide market for Pea Protein Isolate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.7% over the next five years, will reach 850 million USD in 2024, from 380 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Pea Protein Isolate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Pea Protein Isolate Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Pea Protein Isolate market?
    • How will the global Pea Protein Isolate market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Pea Protein Isolate market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Pea Protein Isolate market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Pea Protein Isolate market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Pea Protein Isolate product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Pea Protein Isolate, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Pea Protein Isolate in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Pea Protein Isolate competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Pea Protein Isolate breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Pea Protein Isolate Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Pea Protein Isolate Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Pea Protein Isolate Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Pea Protein Isolate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Pea Protein Isolate Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Pea Protein Isolate Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Pea Protein Isolate Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Pea Protein Isolate Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Pea Protein Isolate Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

