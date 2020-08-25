Pea Protein Isolate Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Pea Protein Isolate Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pea Protein Isolate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Pea Protein Isolate:

Pea protein isolate is a food additive with a neutral taste which is extracted from pea, and has a typical legume amino acid profile. Get a Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13875719 Pea Protein Isolate Market Manufactures:

Emsland Group

Roquette

Cosucra

Nutri-Pea

Shuangta Food

Yantai Oriental Protein Tech

Shandong Jianyuan Foods

Shandong Huatai Food Pea Protein Isolate Market Types:

Low Purity Pea Protein Isolate (75%-80%)

Medium Purity Pea Protein Isolate (80%-85%)

High Purity Pea Protein Isolate (>85%) Pea Protein Isolate Market Applications:

Sports Nutrition Food

Energy Drinks

Health Food

Pet Food

Other Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13875719 Scope of this Report:

Although the market prospect of pea protein is very good, but there is a potential threat. That is pea protein and pea starch shares the same production line. Strictly speaking, pea protein is a byproduct of pea starch. Although Europe produces a large amount of pea protein, large amount of pea starch was also produced and could not be consumed locally. the main areas of consumption of pea starch are in the Asia Pacific region. But the whole Asia Pacific region is not enough to consume the whole pea starch, which wastes the resource of pea processing. Therefore, the development of pea protein requires a balance between the two product.

The worldwide market for Pea Protein Isolate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.7% over the next five years, will reach 850 million USD in 2024, from 380 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.