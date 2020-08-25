Global Automotive Polymer Composites Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Automotive Polymer Composites Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Polymer Composites market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Automotive Polymer Composites:

A composite is defined as a multiphase material that exhibits a significant proportion of properties of both constituent phases. It usually consists of a continuous phase, called the matrix, and a dispersed phase called the reinforcement. Polymer matrix composite is polymer-based reinforced material that is used in various end-use industries such as construction, transportation, oil & gas, sports, energy, aerospace, consumer goods, and electrical & electronics. The automotive industry is a prominent end-use industry for polymer composites. Various resins such as polypropylene, polycarbonates, polyamides, acrylonitrile-butadiene styrene, and other engineered plastics are employed, along with reinforcing fibers, to manufacture automotive polymer matrix composite. The global automotive polymer composites can be segmented into fiber used and application areas in the automotive industry. The most commonly used fibers for automotive application are carbon fiber and glass fiber. The carbon fiber reinforcement possesses diverse mechanical and physical characteristics such as a high strength to weight ratio and corrosion resistance. These properties allow it to be utilized to make lightweight and strong components. However, glass reinforcement is majorly produced due to its relatively low cost and competitive physical and mechanical characteristics. Get a Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13707223 Automotive Polymer Composites Market Manufactures:

AkzoNobel

SABIC

BASF

Momentive Specialty Chemicals

Bayer Material Science

Lear Corp.

Quadrant AG

Borealis

Teijin Ltd.

Johnson Controls

Evonik Industries

the Dow Chemical Co. Automotive Polymer Composites Market Types:

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Polyamide

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Other Resins Automotive Polymer Composites Market Applications:

Conventional Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Trucks & Buses Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13707223 Scope of this Report:

This report focuses on the Automotive Polymer Composites in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In 2017, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the automotive industry. Availability of low-cost raw materials, cheap labor, supportive government policies, and presence of many untapped markets in emerging economies are factors driving market growth. Steel is a major raw material used in automotive lightweight materials industry. China, India, and Japan are the worldâ€™s top three steel producers. Automobile companies are establishing production facilities in this region to gain a competitive advantage in terms of low production cost and proximity to end-use markets.