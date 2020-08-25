The Daily Chronicle

Global Automotive Polymer Composites Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

Global Automotive Polymer Composites Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

25th August 2020

Automotive Polymer Composites

This report focuses on “Automotive Polymer Composites Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Polymer Composites market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Automotive Polymer Composites:

  • A composite is defined as a multiphase material that exhibits a significant proportion of properties of both constituent phases. It usually consists of a continuous phase, called the matrix, and a dispersed phase called the reinforcement. Polymer matrix composite is polymer-based reinforced material that is used in various end-use industries such as construction, transportation, oil & gas, sports, energy, aerospace, consumer goods, and electrical & electronics. The automotive industry is a prominent end-use industry for polymer composites. Various resins such as polypropylene, polycarbonates, polyamides, acrylonitrile-butadiene styrene, and other engineered plastics are employed, along with reinforcing fibers, to manufacture automotive polymer matrix composite. The global automotive polymer composites can be segmented into fiber used and application areas in the automotive industry. The most commonly used fibers for automotive application are carbon fiber and glass fiber. The carbon fiber reinforcement possesses diverse mechanical and physical characteristics such as a high strength to weight ratio and corrosion resistance. These properties allow it to be utilized to make lightweight and strong components. However, glass reinforcement is majorly produced due to its relatively low cost and competitive physical and mechanical characteristics.

    Automotive Polymer Composites Market Manufactures:

  • AkzoNobel
  • SABIC
  • BASF
  • Momentive Specialty Chemicals
  • Bayer Material Science
  • Lear Corp.
  • Quadrant AG
  • Borealis
  • Teijin Ltd.
  • Johnson Controls
  • Evonik Industries
  • the Dow Chemical Co.

    Automotive Polymer Composites Market Types:

  • Epoxy
  • Polyurethane
  • Polyamide
  • Polypropylene
  • Polyethylene
  • Polyester
  • Vinyl Ester
  • Other Resins

    Automotive Polymer Composites Market Applications:

  • Conventional Vehicles
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Trucks & Buses

    Scope of this Report:

  • This report focuses on the Automotive Polymer Composites in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • In 2017, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the automotive industry. Availability of low-cost raw materials, cheap labor, supportive government policies, and presence of many untapped markets in emerging economies are factors driving market growth. Steel is a major raw material used in automotive lightweight materials industry. China, India, and Japan are the worldâ€™s top three steel producers. Automobile companies are establishing production facilities in this region to gain a competitive advantage in terms of low production cost and proximity to end-use markets.
    Questions Answered in the Automotive Polymer Composites Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Automotive Polymer Composites market?
    • How will the global Automotive Polymer Composites market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Automotive Polymer Composites market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Automotive Polymer Composites market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Automotive Polymer Composites market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Polymer Composites product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Polymer Composites, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Polymer Composites in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Automotive Polymer Composites competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Automotive Polymer Composites breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

