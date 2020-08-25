Global Infusion Pharmacy Management Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Global Infusion Pharmacy Management Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Infusion Pharmacy Management market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Infusion Pharmacy Management :

Infusion therapy is prescribed to patient only when patient condition is severe or oral medication are less effective. Infusion Pharmacy includes infusion of antibiotic, antifungal, antiviral, pain management and nutritional drug through needle or catheter. Diseases such as cancer, diabetes, gastrointestinal disorder and pain related disorders are generally treated with infusion medication system. Infusion pharmacy can also be administered in home by providing doorstep services. Home infusion pharmacy management is more costly than hospital infusion pharmacy management because it requires more skilled nursing facilities. Global Infusion Pharmacy Management Market Manufactures:

BioScrip

BD

Cigna

Option Care

CVS Health

McKesson

Mediware

OptumRx

Healix

CareCentrix

MedicoRx

Ivenix

ARJ Infusion Services

Brightree

Accredo Health Group

MHA

ContinuumRx Global Infusion Pharmacy Management Market Types:

Antibiotics

Antimicrobial

Pain Management

Enteral Nutrition

Others Global Infusion Pharmacy Management Market Applications:

Hospital & Clinic

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care

Scope of this Report:

The classification of Global Infusion Pharmacy Management includes Antibiotics, Antimicrobial, Pain Management, Enteral Nutrition and others, and the proportion of others in 2017 is about 37%, and the market size of pain management grows fast.

Global Infusion Pharmacy Management is widely used in Hospital & Clinic, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Home Care. The most proportion of Global Infusion Pharmacy Management is used for home care, and the proportion is 49% in 2017.

The South of USA is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 34% in 2017. Following The South, the Midwest is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%.

Market competition is not intense. BioScrip, BD, Cigna, Option Care, CVS Health, etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Infusion Pharmacy Management.