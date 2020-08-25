Global Elevator and Escalator Market 2020 Analysis Forecast to 2024 by Key Players, Types, Applications | Absolute Reports

Global "Global Elevator and Escalator Market" report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Elevator and Escalator in these regions. This report also studies the Global Elevator and Escalator market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Elevator and Escalator :

An Elevator, also called Lift in British English, is a type of transport equipment that efficiently carries passengers or freight between the levels of multistory building. Most modern elevators are propelled by electric motors, with the aid of a counterweight, through a system of cables and sheaves (pulleys). By opening the way to higher buildings, the elevator played a decisive role in creating the characteristic urban geography of many modern cities, especially in the United States, and promises to fill an indispensable role in future city development.

In generally, elevators include the escalators and the moving walkways. An escalator is a moving staircase used as transportation between floors or levels in subways, buildings, and other mass pedestrian areas. A moving walkway or moving sidewalk, travelator, is a slow moving conveyor mechanism that transports passengers across a horizontal or inclined plane over a short to medium distance. The different between the escalator and the moving walkway is the former has stairs and the latter is a flat or slant apron without stairs.

Global Elevator and Escalator Market Types:

Elevator (Vertical)

Escalator

Global Elevator and Escalator Market Applications:

Residential Area

Commercial Office

Transportation Hub Area

Scope of this Report:

The Elevators and Escalators market is very concerted market; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 83% of the total revenue in 2017.

The leading manufactures mainly are Otis, Schindler, ThyssenKrupp, Kone and Mitsubishi Electric. Otis is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 16.3% in 2017. The next is Schindler and ThyssenKrupp.

There are mainly three type product of Elevators and Escalators market: Elevator, Escalator and Moving Walkway.

Geographically, the global Elevators and Escalators market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and RoW. China held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 66.82% in 2017. The next is Europe.

The worldwide market for Global Elevator and Escalator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.8% over the next five years, will reach 35700 million USD in 2024, from 34000 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.