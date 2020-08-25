Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) :

Ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) is a high-density rubber that is very durable. EPDM has some characteristics that make it especially suitable for gaskets, electrical insulation and lamination. EPDM can be finished to an extremely smooth surface. EPDM has great resistance to abrasives, tearing, solvents and high temperatures. EPDM has excellent flexibility at high and low temperatures.

Lanxess

ExxonMobil

DOW

SK Chemical

JSR/Kumho

Sumitomo

Lion Elastomers

MITSUI

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

SABIC

Eni (Polimeri Europa)

SSME

Jilin Xingyun Chemical Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Types:

Solution Polymerization

Suspension Polymerization Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Applications:

Automotive Industry

Building & Construction

Wires & Cables

Other

In terms of volume, the production of Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) was about 1481 K MT in 2017. And it is anticipated to reach 1909 K MT by 2024.

North America is the dominate producer of Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) , the production was 463 K MT in 2017, accounting for about 34.64% of the total amount, followed by Europe, with the production market share of 20.89%. China has the highest production growth rate of 69.82% from 2012 to 2016. With huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved.

The industry concentration of EPDM is very high. Leading players in Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) industry are Lanxess, ExxonMobil, DOW and JSR/Kumho. Lanxess is the largest manufacturer; with the production market share of 26% in 2017 the top five occupied about 72.88% production share of the market in 2017.

Automotive Industry accounted for the largest market with about 51.33% share of the global consumption in 2017. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.24% from 2018 to 2024. With over 22.65% share in the Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market, Building & Construction was the second largest application market in 2017, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 1.82%, in terms of consumption volume, from 2018 to 2024.

Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) fluctuate from 2018 to 2024. In the next few years, we predict that price will maintain an uptrend. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

The worldwide market for Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 4340 million USD in 2024, from 3200 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.