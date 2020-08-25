The Daily Chronicle

Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

25th August 2020

Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

This report focuses on “Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) :

  • Ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) is a high-density rubber that is very durable. EPDM has some characteristics that make it especially suitable for gaskets, electrical insulation and lamination. EPDM can be finished to an extremely smooth surface. EPDM has great resistance to abrasives, tearing, solvents and high temperatures. EPDM has excellent flexibility at high and low temperatures.

    Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Manufactures:

  • Lanxess
  • ExxonMobil
  • DOW
  • SK Chemical
  • JSR/Kumho
  • Sumitomo
  • Lion Elastomers
  • MITSUI
  • PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim
  • SABIC
  • Eni (Polimeri Europa)
  • SSME
  • Jilin Xingyun Chemical

    Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Types:

  • Solution Polymerization
  • Suspension Polymerization

    Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Applications:

  • Automotive Industry
  • Building & Construction
  • Wires & Cables
  • Other

    Scope of this Report:

  • In terms of volume, the production of Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) was about 1481 K MT in 2017. And it is anticipated to reach 1909 K MT by 2024.
  • North America is the dominate producer of Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) , the production was 463 K MT in 2017, accounting for about 34.64% of the total amount, followed by Europe, with the production market share of 20.89%. China has the highest production growth rate of 69.82% from 2012 to 2016. With huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved.
  • The industry concentration of EPDM is very high. Leading players in Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) industry are Lanxess, ExxonMobil, DOW and JSR/Kumho. Lanxess is the largest manufacturer; with the production market share of 26% in 2017 the top five occupied about 72.88% production share of the market in 2017.
  • Automotive Industry accounted for the largest market with about 51.33% share of the global consumption in 2017. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.24% from 2018 to 2024. With over 22.65% share in the Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market, Building & Construction was the second largest application market in 2017, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 1.82%, in terms of consumption volume, from 2018 to 2024.
  • Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) fluctuate from 2018 to 2024. In the next few years, we predict that price will maintain an uptrend. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.
  • The worldwide market for Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 4340 million USD in 2024, from 3200 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market?
    • How will the Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1.3 Manufacture Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

