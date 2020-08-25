The Daily Chronicle

Global Rainscreen Cladding Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

Global “Global Rainscreen Cladding Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Rainscreen Cladding in these regions. This report also studies the Global Rainscreen Cladding market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Rainscreen Cladding :

  • A rainscreen is an exterior wall detail where the siding (wall cladding) stands off from the moisture-resistant surface of an air barrier applied to the sheathing (sheeting) to create a capillary break and to allow drainage and evaporation. The rain screen is the siding itself but the term rainscreen implies a system of building. Ideally the rain screen prevents the wall air/moisture barrier on sheathing from getting wet.

    Global Rainscreen Cladding Market Manufactures:

  • Cladding Corp
  • Trespa North America
  • Centria International
  • Tata Steel(Kalzip)
  • Kaicer(Lakesmere)
  • Kingspan Insulation PLC
  • Ash & Lacy Building System Ltd.
  • Celotex Ltd.
  • CGL Facades Co.
  • Proteus
  • Rockwool International A/S
  • Carea Ltd.
  • Booth Muirie Ltd.

    Global Rainscreen Cladding Market Types:

  • Fiber Cement
  • Composite Material
  • Metal
  • High Pressure Laminates
  • Others

    Global Rainscreen Cladding Market Applications:

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Offices
  • Institutional
  • Industrial

    Scope of this Report:

  • The United States Global Rainscreen Cladding market is driven by strong growth in new build and major refurbishment activity in key sectors, such as housebuilding, offices, schools & higher education, hotels & leisure, transport buildings, waste treatment facilities and online retail warehousing. Multiple federal policies and regulations in favor of energy-efficient residential buildings and commercial spaces is estimated to significantly increase product demand in the foreseeable future
  • The leading enterprises in the United States market are mostly European manufacturers and local manufactures, and the top 13 manufacturers are Cladding Corp, Trespa North America, Centria International, Tata Steel(Kalzip), Kaicer(Lakesmere), Kingspan Insulation, Ash & Lacy Building, Celotex, CGL Facades, Proteus, Rockwool International, Carea and Booth Muirie. These Top companies currently account for more than 29.16% of the total market share and are expected to retain their dominating hold over the market during the forecast period.
  • Composite material was the leading raw material used for manufacturing rainscreen cladding and accounted for over 25.09% of the total market volume in 2017. Properties such as higher strength, durability and flexibility are expected to drive composite panel demand. Fiber cement panels are expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 6.95% from 2017 to 2023.
  • With regards to application sectors, offices took the majority of market volume in 2017, accounting for 30.02%, and the refurbishment of office structures is thought to increase in the coming years. The residential sector is predicted to see the biggest growth between now and 2023.
  • This report focuses on the Global Rainscreen Cladding in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

