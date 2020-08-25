The Daily Chronicle

Motorcycle Gear Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

Motorcycle Gear Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

By sambit.k 25th August 2020

Motorcycle Gear

This report focuses on “Motorcycle Gear Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Motorcycle Gear market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Motorcycle Gear:

  • In motorcycling, riders wear specialized clothing, safety gear, and miscellaneous equipment. Typically, motorcycle riding gear serves more than one purpose, including crash and weather protection, increased visibility, style or identification, stowing cargo, and accommodating communications devices.

    Motorcycle Gear Market Manufactures:

  • Bell
  • Schuberth
  • Fox Racing
  • Shoei
  • AlpineStar
  • Dainese
  • HJC
  • Shark
  • Arai
  • Nolan
  • Studds
  • YOHE
  • LAZER
  • PT Tarakusuma Indah
  • Jiujiang Jiadeshi
  • Kido Sport
  • OGK Kabuto
  • Revâ€™it
  • Belstaff
  • Hehui Group
  • Airoh
  • Pengcheng Helmets
  • Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets
  • Zhejiang Jixiang
  • Scoyco
  • Safety Helmets MFG

    Motorcycle Gear Market Types:

  • Jacket
  • Glove
  • Pants
  • Helmets

    Motorcycle Gear Market Applications:

  • Men
  • Women

    Scope of this Report:

  • Motorcycle has proven to be a very popular transportation motor vehicle among the middle class consumers especially in the developing regions such as Asia Pacific. In 2017, the motorcycle market increased by 4%, ending the downward trend since 2012. Thanks to the development of motorcycle industry, in 2017, the global motorcycle gear market is about 2.87 billion USD, with actual sales of 87.82 million units.
  • In the last several years, India motorcycle market enjoyed the fastest growth rate, becoming the largest market in 2015. On the same time, India motorcycle gear especially for Helmet market enjoyed a fast growing in the past several years. Today, China, India and Southeast Asia have been the largest 3 suppliers of motorcycle gear; represent more than 73% market in 2017.
  • As the motorcycle market focus transferring to the developing regions like India and Southeast Asia, the market share of entrance door products is larger and larger. The average price of motorcycle gear is in decreasing trend from 34.7 USD/Unit in 2013 to 32.6 USD/Unit in 2017.
  • The worldwide market for Motorcycle Gear is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.5% over the next five years, will reach 2950 million USD in 2024, from 2870 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Motorcycle Gear in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Motorcycle Gear Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Motorcycle Gear market?
    • How will the global Motorcycle Gear market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Motorcycle Gear market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Motorcycle Gear market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Motorcycle Gear market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Motorcycle Gear product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Motorcycle Gear, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Motorcycle Gear in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Motorcycle Gear competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Motorcycle Gear breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Motorcycle Gear Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Motorcycle Gear Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Motorcycle Gear Type and Applications

    2.1.3 Manufacture Motorcycle Gear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Motorcycle Gear Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Motorcycle Gear Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Motorcycle Gear Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Motorcycle Gear Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Motorcycle Gear Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

