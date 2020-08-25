Motorcycle Gear Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

This report focuses on “Motorcycle Gear Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Motorcycle Gear market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Motorcycle Gear:

In motorcycling, riders wear specialized clothing, safety gear, and miscellaneous equipment. Typically, motorcycle riding gear serves more than one purpose, including crash and weather protection, increased visibility, style or identification, stowing cargo, and accommodating communications devices.

Bell

Schuberth

Fox Racing

Shoei

AlpineStar

Dainese

HJC

Shark

Arai

Nolan

Studds

YOHE

LAZER

PT Tarakusuma Indah

Jiujiang Jiadeshi

Kido Sport

OGK Kabuto

Revâ€™it

Belstaff

Hehui Group

Airoh

Pengcheng Helmets

Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets

Zhejiang Jixiang

Scoyco

Safety Helmets MFG Motorcycle Gear Market Types:

Jacket

Glove

Pants

Helmets Motorcycle Gear Market Applications:

Men

Women

Motorcycle has proven to be a very popular transportation motor vehicle among the middle class consumers especially in the developing regions such as Asia Pacific. In 2017, the motorcycle market increased by 4%, ending the downward trend since 2012. Thanks to the development of motorcycle industry, in 2017, the global motorcycle gear market is about 2.87 billion USD, with actual sales of 87.82 million units.

In the last several years, India motorcycle market enjoyed the fastest growth rate, becoming the largest market in 2015. On the same time, India motorcycle gear especially for Helmet market enjoyed a fast growing in the past several years. Today, China, India and Southeast Asia have been the largest 3 suppliers of motorcycle gear; represent more than 73% market in 2017.

As the motorcycle market focus transferring to the developing regions like India and Southeast Asia, the market share of entrance door products is larger and larger. The average price of motorcycle gear is in decreasing trend from 34.7 USD/Unit in 2013 to 32.6 USD/Unit in 2017.

The worldwide market for Motorcycle Gear is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.5% over the next five years, will reach 2950 million USD in 2024, from 2870 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.