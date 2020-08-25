The Daily Chronicle

News

By sambit.k 25th August 2020

Global “Global Spherical Silica Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Spherical Silica in these regions. This report also studies the Global Spherical Silica market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Spherical Silica :

  • Spherical silica powder refers to the spherical silicon dioxide powder material made of irregular corner silicon powder by process of flame and fusion method, VMC Method, etc. It is featured by small surface area, good liquidity and low stress. They are widely used in semiconductor encapsulation material filler.

    Global Spherical Silica Market Manufactures:

  • Micron
  • Denka
  • Tatsumori
  • Admatechs
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical
  • Imerys
  • Sibelco Korea
  • Jiangsu Yoke Technology
  • NOVORAY

    Global Spherical Silica Market Types:

  • 0.01Î¼m-10Î¼m
  • 10Î¼m-20Î¼m
  • Above 20 Î¼m

    Global Spherical Silica Market Applications:

  • Filler
  • Sintering
  • Coating
  • Other

    Scope of this Report:

  • Spherical silica powder refers to the spherical silicon dioxide powder material made of irregular corner silicon powder by process of flame and fusion method, VMC Method, etc. By high sphericity and high purity, the products have since steadfastly protected the reliability of semiconductors which are growing increasingly high in density and function.
  • Japan monopolized the spherical silica market in recent years. In global market, the production of spherical silica increases from 64906 MT in 2013 to 91113 MT In 2017, at a CAGR of 8.85%. In 2017, the Global Spherical Silica market is led by Japan, capturing about 67.35% of Global Spherical Silica production.
  • At present, the major manufacturers of Global Spherical Silica are concentrated in Micron, Denka, Tatsumori, Admatechs, Shin-Etsu Chemical, etc. Denka is the world leader, holding 33.74% production market share in 2017.
  • In application, spherical silica downstream is wide and recently Global Spherical Silica has acquired increasing significance in various fields of semiconductor encapsulation material filler. In 2017, the Global Spherical Silica consumption (sales) in Filler was 74365 MT, and it will reach 159300 MT in 2023; while the sales market share in Filler was 81.62% in 2017 and will be 86.15% in 2024.
  • In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, spherical silica production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the production of spherical silica is estimated to be 184900 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.
  • The worldwide market for Global Spherical Silica is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.2% over the next five years, will reach 660 million USD in 2024, from 390 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Spherical Silica in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Spherical Silica product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Spherical Silica , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Spherical Silica in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Spherical Silica competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Spherical Silica breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Global Spherical Silica market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Global Spherical Silica sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

