Global Spherical Silica Market 2020 Research Report by Absolute Reports include Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to – 2024

Global “Global Spherical Silica Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Spherical Silica in these regions. This report also studies the Global Spherical Silica market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Spherical Silica :

Spherical silica powder refers to the spherical silicon dioxide powder material made of irregular corner silicon powder by process of flame and fusion method, VMC Method, etc. It is featured by small surface area, good liquidity and low stress. They are widely used in semiconductor encapsulation material filler.

Micron

Denka

Tatsumori

Admatechs

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Imerys

Sibelco Korea

Jiangsu Yoke Technology

NOVORAY Global Spherical Silica Market Types:

0.01Î¼m-10Î¼m

10Î¼m-20Î¼m

Above 20 Î¼m Global Spherical Silica Market Applications:

Filler

Sintering

Coating

Global Spherical Silica Market Applications:

Japan monopolized the spherical silica market in recent years. In global market, the production of spherical silica increases from 64906 MT in 2013 to 91113 MT In 2017, at a CAGR of 8.85%. In 2017, the Global Spherical Silica market is led by Japan, capturing about 67.35% of Global Spherical Silica production.

At present, the major manufacturers of Global Spherical Silica are concentrated in Micron, Denka, Tatsumori, Admatechs, Shin-Etsu Chemical, etc. Denka is the world leader, holding 33.74% production market share in 2017.

In application, spherical silica downstream is wide and recently Global Spherical Silica has acquired increasing significance in various fields of semiconductor encapsulation material filler. In 2017, the Global Spherical Silica consumption (sales) in Filler was 74365 MT, and it will reach 159300 MT in 2023; while the sales market share in Filler was 81.62% in 2017 and will be 86.15% in 2024.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, spherical silica production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the production of spherical silica is estimated to be 184900 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Global Spherical Silica is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.2% over the next five years, will reach 660 million USD in 2024, from 390 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.