Global Hearth Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Hearth Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hearth market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Hearth:

Hearth is an independent or brick-lined indoor heating apparatus, including fireplace, stove and inserts. Hearth begins at Europe countries. Nowadays, hearth is widely used in home place or household in Europe and North America. According to the fuel source, there are many kinds of hearth, such as wood and gas type. In the report, electric type hearth is not included.

Lenton Furnaces

Elite Thermal Systems

LÃ–CHER

Carbolite Gero

OTTO JUNKER

Borel Swiss

Keith Company

LABEC

Ceramic Engineering

Fluidtherm Technology

Surface Combustion Hearth Market Types:

Gas-fired Elevator Hearth Furnaces

Electric Elevator Hearth Furnaces Hearth Market Applications:

Laboratory Use

Industrial Use

Laboratory Use

Industrial Use

Others

Most sales occurred domestically, import and export of each region is not too much. Gas is more favored in Europe; wood hearth is more favored in North America. In future the major market will still be the two regions.

Market competition is fierce. Although HNI Corporation has a big share, the market concentration is relatively low. In this report, the top 10 listed companies only occupy about 48.92% of the market in 2015.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, hearth industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Although sales of hearth brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the hearth field hastily.The worldwide market for Hearth is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 1730 million USD in 2024, from 1400 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.