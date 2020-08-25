The Daily Chronicle

Global Hearth Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

Global Hearth Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

25th August 2020

Hearth

This report focuses on “Hearth Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hearth market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Hearth:

  • Hearth is an independent or brick-lined indoor heating apparatus, including fireplace, stove and inserts. Hearth begins at Europe countries. Nowadays, hearth is widely used in home place or household in Europe and North America. According to the fuel source, there are many kinds of hearth, such as wood and gas type. In the report, electric type hearth is not included.

    Hearth Market Manufactures:

  • Lenton Furnaces
  • Elite Thermal Systems
  • LÃ–CHER
  • Carbolite Gero
  • OTTO JUNKER
  • Borel Swiss
  • Keith Company
  • LABEC
  • Ceramic Engineering
  • Fluidtherm Technology
  • Surface Combustion

    Hearth Market Types:

  • Gas-fired Elevator Hearth Furnaces
  • Electric Elevator Hearth Furnaces

    Hearth Market Applications:

  • Laboratory Use
  • Industrial Use
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • Most sales occurred domestically, import and export of each region is not too much. Gas is more favored in Europe; wood hearth is more favored in North America. In future the major market will still be the two regions.
  • Market competition is fierce. Although HNI Corporation has a big share, the market concentration is relatively low. In this report, the top 10 listed companies only occupy about 48.92% of the market in 2015.
  • Briefly speaking, in the next few years, hearth industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Although sales of hearth brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the hearth field hastily.The worldwide market for Hearth is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 1730 million USD in 2024, from 1400 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Hearth in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Hearth Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Hearth market?
    • How will the global Hearth market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Hearth market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Hearth market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Hearth market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Hearth product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Hearth, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Hearth in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Hearth competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Hearth breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

