Global Pruritus Therapeutics Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

Global Pruritus Therapeutics Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

By sambit.k 25th August 2020

Global Pruritus Therapeutics

Global “Global Pruritus Therapeutics Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Pruritus Therapeutics in these regions. This report also studies the Global Pruritus Therapeutics market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Pruritus Therapeutics :

  • Pruritus is a sensation that causes the desire or reflex to scratch. Pruritus has resisted many attempts to classify it as any one type of sensory experience. Modern science has shown that Pruritus has many similarities to pain, and while both are unpleasant sensory experiences, their behavioral response patterns are different. Pain creates a withdrawal reflex, whereas Pruritus leads to a scratch reflex.

    Global Pruritus Therapeutics Market Manufactures:

  • J&J
  • Abbott
  • Amgen
  • LEO Pharma
  • Novartis
  • Bayer
  • Pfizer
  • UCB Pharma
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Galderma
  • Huapont

    Global Pruritus Therapeutics Market Types:

  • Antihistamines
  • Corticosteroids
  • Calcineurin Inhibitors
  • Other

    Global Pruritus Therapeutics Market Applications:

  • External Use
  • Oral
  • Injection

    Scope of this Report:

  • Skin disease is the fourth leading cause of nonfatal disease burden. Skin diseases include eczema, psoriasis, acne vulgaris, pruritus, alopecia areata, decubitus ulcer, urticaria, scabies, fungal skin diseases, impetigo, abscess, and other bacterial skin diseases, cellulitis, viral warts, molluscum contagiosum, and non-melanoma skin cancer. Among these types, fungal skin diseases and pruritus were in the top 10 most prevalent diseases worldwide in 2010. Thus pruritus therapeutics market is growing with rising prevalence of skin diseases. Moreover, patent expiration of dermatitis drugs and the introduction of new products are also responsible for the growth of pruritus therapeutics market.
  • The classification of Global Pruritus Therapeutics includes Corticosteroids, Antihistamines, Calcineurin Inhibitors and other. The proportion of Antihistamines in 2016 is about 21.6%, and the proportion of Corticosteroids is about 22.9%.
  • North America is the largest consumption place, with a revenue market share nearly 43.4% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the revenue market share of 27.3%.
  • The Global Pruritus Therapeutics market is valued at 11300 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 15000 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Pruritus Therapeutics.
  • This report studies the Global Pruritus Therapeutics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Global Pruritus Therapeutics market by product type and applications/end industries.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Pruritus Therapeutics product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Pruritus Therapeutics , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Pruritus Therapeutics in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Pruritus Therapeutics competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Pruritus Therapeutics breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Global Pruritus Therapeutics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Global Pruritus Therapeutics sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

