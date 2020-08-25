Artificial Pancreas Devices Systems Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Global “Artificial Pancreas Devices Systems Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Artificial Pancreas Devices Systems in these regions. This report also studies the global Artificial Pancreas Devices Systems market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Artificial Pancreas Devices Systems:

The Artificial Pancreas Device System is a system of devices that closely mimics the glucose regulating function of a healthy pancreas.

Most Artificial Pancreas Device Systems consists of three types of devices already familiar to many people with diabetes: a continuous glucose monitoring system (CGM) and an insulin infusion pump. A blood glucose device (such as a glucose meter) is used to calibrate the CGM.

A computer-controlled algorithm connects the CGM and insulin infusion pump to allow continuous communication between the two devices. Sometimes an artificial pancreas device system is referred to as a “closed-loop” system, an “automated insulin delivery” system, or an “autonomous system for glycemic control.”

An Artificial Pancreas Device System will not only monitors glucose levels in the body but also automatically adjusts the delivery of insulin to reduce high blood glucose levels (hyperglycemia) and minimize the incidence of low blood glucose (hypoglycemia) with little or no input from the patient.

Medtronic

Bigfoot Biomedical

Beta Bionics

Admetsys

Insulet

Tandem Diabetes Care

Defymed Artificial Pancreas Devices Systems Market Types:

ThresholdÂ SuspendedÂ DeviceÂ Systems

HybridÂ Closed-loopÂ APDS

OtherÂ Systems Artificial Pancreas Devices Systems Market Applications:

Hospitals

Hospitals

Clinics

The classification of artificial pancreas devices systems includes threshold suspended device systems and hybrid closed-loop APDS, and the proportion of artificial pancreas devices systems in 2017 is about 60%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Artificial pancreas devices systems are widely used in hospital and clinic. The most proportion of artificial pancreas devices systems is in hospital, and the proportion in 2017 is about 59%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 54% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 35%.

The worldwide market for Artificial Pancreas Devices Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.8% over the next five years, will reach 120 million USD in 2024, from 56 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.