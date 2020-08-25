The Daily Chronicle

Golf Apparel Market 2020 by New Tools, Technology Advancement, Opportunities, Risk, Driving Force and Forecast to 2024

Golf Apparel Market 2020 by New Tools, Technology Advancement, Opportunities, Risk, Driving Force and Forecast to 2024

Golf Apparel

This report focuses on “Golf Apparel Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Golf Apparel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Golf Apparel:

  • Golf apparel includes golf shirts, tops (sweaters, vests, fleeces), bottoms (pants, shorts) and outerwear.

    Golf Apparel Market Manufactures:

  • Nike Golf(US)
  • Adidas(DE)
  • Perry Ellis(US)
  • Mizuno(JP)
  • Fila Korea(KR)
  • Ralph Lauren(US)
  • PVH Corp(US)
  • Callaway(UK)
  • Puma(DE)
  • Under Armour(US)
  • Greg Norman(US)
  • Ping(US)
  • Page & Tuttle(US)
  • Alfred Dunhill(UK)
  • Fairway & Greene(US)
  • Oxford Golf(US)
  • Dunlop(UK)
  • Straight Down(US)
  • Antigua(US)
  • Sunderland(UK)
  • Amer Sports(US)
  • Sunice(CA)
  • Tail Activewear(US)
  • EP Pro(US)
  • Biyinfenle(CN)
  • Jueshidanni(CN)
  • Kaltendin(CN)
  • Goldlion Holdings(CN)
  • Kartelo(CN)
  • G.T.GOLF(CN)

    Golf Apparel Market Types:

  • Menâ€™s Tops
  • Menâ€™s Bottoms
  • Womenâ€™s Tops
  • Womenâ€™s Bottoms

    Golf Apparel Market Applications:

  • Application I
  • Application II

    Scope of this Report:

  • The United States and West Europe dominate the golf apparel market, and most of the well-known brands come from the United States, West Europe (Germany, UK, France and Italy etc.) and Japan. But most of the brands produce their golf apparel products through OEM. There are a great many of manufacturers in Asia and other regions as OEM, especially China, Thailand, Vietnam, Mexico, Indonesia etc. For production, China is the largest producer, occupying for 40 percent share of global golf apparel. Chinese producers produce the golf apparel products for own-brand and as OEM for the multinational companies. And the domestic market completely controlled by the foreign brands, especially Adidas, Nike, Callaway and Perry Ellis etc. This is a rich man’s sport in China; they are inclined to buy the foreign brands. The United States is the second producer, with 11 percent, and most of the American producers tend to purchase the golf apparel products through the OEM, for profit maximization. In addition, Vietnam, in addition, Thailand, Mexico, Columbia, Japan, Korea, UK and Germany also play important role in producing golf apparel products.
  • For Consumption, the United States, Japan and West Europe dominate the golf apparel market. The United States is the largest consumer, then Europe and Japan. Currently there are approximately 23 million golfers in USA, 16 million golfers in Europe and 8 million golfers in Japan. And over 45% golf courses are located in the United States, 22% in Europe, 7% in Japan, and 1.4% in China.
  • This report focuses on the Golf Apparel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Golf Apparel Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Golf Apparel market?
    • How will the global Golf Apparel market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Golf Apparel market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Golf Apparel market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Golf Apparel market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Golf Apparel product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Golf Apparel, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Golf Apparel in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Golf Apparel competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Golf Apparel breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

