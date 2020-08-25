Golf Apparel Market 2020 by New Tools, Technology Advancement, Opportunities, Risk, Driving Force and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Golf Apparel Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Golf Apparel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Golf Apparel:

About Golf Apparel:

Golf apparel includes golf shirts, tops (sweaters, vests, fleeces), bottoms (pants, shorts) and outerwear. Golf Apparel Market Manufactures:

Nike Golf(US)

Adidas(DE)

Perry Ellis(US)

Mizuno(JP)

Fila Korea(KR)

Ralph Lauren(US)

PVH Corp(US)

Callaway(UK)

Puma(DE)

Under Armour(US)

Greg Norman(US)

Ping(US)

Page & Tuttle(US)

Alfred Dunhill(UK)

Fairway & Greene(US)

Oxford Golf(US)

Dunlop(UK)

Straight Down(US)

Antigua(US)

Sunderland(UK)

Amer Sports(US)

Sunice(CA)

Tail Activewear(US)

EP Pro(US)

Biyinfenle(CN)

Jueshidanni(CN)

Kaltendin(CN)

Goldlion Holdings(CN)

Kartelo(CN)

G.T.GOLF(CN) Golf Apparel Market Types:

Menâ€™s Tops

Menâ€™s Bottoms

Womenâ€™s Tops

Womenâ€™s Bottoms Golf Apparel Market Applications:

Application I

Application I

Application II Scope of this Report:

The United States and West Europe dominate the golf apparel market, and most of the well-known brands come from the United States, West Europe (Germany, UK, France and Italy etc.) and Japan. But most of the brands produce their golf apparel products through OEM. There are a great many of manufacturers in Asia and other regions as OEM, especially China, Thailand, Vietnam, Mexico, Indonesia etc. For production, China is the largest producer, occupying for 40 percent share of global golf apparel. Chinese producers produce the golf apparel products for own-brand and as OEM for the multinational companies. And the domestic market completely controlled by the foreign brands, especially Adidas, Nike, Callaway and Perry Ellis etc. This is a rich man’s sport in China; they are inclined to buy the foreign brands. The United States is the second producer, with 11 percent, and most of the American producers tend to purchase the golf apparel products through the OEM, for profit maximization. In addition, Vietnam, in addition, Thailand, Mexico, Columbia, Japan, Korea, UK and Germany also play important role in producing golf apparel products.

For Consumption, the United States, Japan and West Europe dominate the golf apparel market. The United States is the largest consumer, then Europe and Japan. Currently there are approximately 23 million golfers in USA, 16 million golfers in Europe and 8 million golfers in Japan. And over 45% golf courses are located in the United States, 22% in Europe, 7% in Japan, and 1.4% in China.