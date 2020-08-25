The Daily Chronicle

Bituminous Paints Market 2020 Analysis Forecast to 2024 by Key Players, Types, Applications

25th August 2020

Bituminous Paints

Global “Bituminous Paints Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Bituminous Paints in these regions. This report also studies the global Bituminous Paints market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Bituminous Paints:

  • Bituminous paints, also known as asphalt coatings, are one of the major segments in water proof coating materials. Bituminous paints contain coal tar and drying oils and are usually black in color as a result of high proportion of bitumen in it. Bituminous paints are manufactured from elongated hydrocarbon molecules which makes the flow rate difficult. Hence, bitumen is very viscous and generally solid under ambient conditions. Viscous bitumen is then heated at a very high temperature to produce a liquid slurry through vacuum distillation. The above mentioned process produces bituminous paints of various grades. According to its diverse grading, polymerization and formulations, bituminous paints help build a protective and vapor proof coating.

    Bituminous Paints Market Manufactures:

  • Tianjin Haiyunda Metal Materials Co.
  • Hebei Tuohua Metal Products Co. Ltd.
  • Juno Bitumix Pvt. Ltd.

    Bituminous Paints Market Types:

  • Protective Coating
  • Corrosion Prevention
  • Water Proofing

    Bituminous Paints Market Applications:

  • Construction Industry
  • Steel Industry
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • This report focuses on the Bituminous Paints in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • North America emerged as a leading regional market with majority of bituminous paints demand driven by U.S. Growing aviation and marine industries is expected to drive North America bituminous paints market growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period on account of high growth in construction industry particularly in emerging markets of China and India. Rapid industrialization in the region coupled with significant growth in aviation industry is expected to further complement the regional market growth. Europe bituminous paints market is expected to witness an average growth over the upcoming years on account of increasing regulatory intervention regarding their environmental hazard.

  • The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Bituminous Paints product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Bituminous Paints, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Bituminous Paints in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Bituminous Paints competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Bituminous Paints breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Bituminous Paints market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Bituminous Paints sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Bituminous Paints Market:

