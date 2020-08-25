Bituminous Paints Market 2020 Analysis Forecast to 2024 by Key Players, Types, Applications | Absolute Reports

Global “Bituminous Paints Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Bituminous Paints in these regions. This report also studies the global Bituminous Paints market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Bituminous Paints:

Bituminous paints, also known as asphalt coatings, are one of the major segments in water proof coating materials. Bituminous paints contain coal tar and drying oils and are usually black in color as a result of high proportion of bitumen in it. Bituminous paints are manufactured from elongated hydrocarbon molecules which makes the flow rate difficult. Hence, bitumen is very viscous and generally solid under ambient conditions. Viscous bitumen is then heated at a very high temperature to produce a liquid slurry through vacuum distillation. The above mentioned process produces bituminous paints of various grades. According to its diverse grading, polymerization and formulations, bituminous paints help build a protective and vapor proof coating.

Scope of this Report:

This report focuses on the Bituminous Paints in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

North America emerged as a leading regional market with majority of bituminous paints demand driven by U.S. Growing aviation and marine industries is expected to drive North America bituminous paints market growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period on account of high growth in construction industry particularly in emerging markets of China and India. Rapid industrialization in the region coupled with significant growth in aviation industry is expected to further complement the regional market growth. Europe bituminous paints market is expected to witness an average growth over the upcoming years on account of increasing regulatory intervention regarding their environmental hazard.